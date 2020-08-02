Will Smith's Rib-tickling Movies That Fans Would Like To Watch Right Away

Will Smith has been in the film industry for a long time and is among one of the most loved actors. His impressionable films never fail to leave a mark on the audience and often have them appreciating Will’s talent. His comedy films too have been loved by fans as they praise him for his natural comic ability. The actor is seamless when it comes to comedy in films and delivers a joke with absolute finesse. The actor has maintained his peculiarity and uniqueness when it comes to comedy in films and has almost always managed to make the audience crack upon his jokes. Hence here is a list of some of Will Smith’s comedy movies that you would like to watch.

Will Smith's comedy movies you need to watch right away

Men in Black Series

The first Men in Black came in the year 1997 when Hollywood was experimenting with several new types of cinema. This intergalactic drama film is based around a fictional concept of the Men in Black. The purpose of these individuals is to protect the universe from all the out worldly threats. Will Smith, along with Tommy Lee Jones, embarks on such missions protecting the Earth. The scenes in the film, despite the movie's dramatical premise, are quite funny. The interactions with aliens and several other aspects of the film make it a fun and interesting film to watch.

Bad Boys

Bad Boys released in the year 1995 and was one of the most loved films at the time. Two officers who live in polar opposite worlds come together to solve a case. Martin Lawrence plays the role of Marcus who is a family man and is quite the opposite of Will Smith’s Mike. Detective Mike is an extravagant and charismatic individual. Things get complicated when the two exchange their identities with each other. The officers do this as it is necessary to investigate a drug deal. What follows next is a hilarious yet action-packed story which is fun to watch.

Spies in Disguise

Spies in Disguise released in 2019 and is another classic case of opposite personalities teamed with each other. However, in this film, Lance Sterling, played by Will Smith, is quite a formal guy. Walter played by Tom Holland, on the other hand, is nothing like him and lacks basic social skills as well. However, Walter is extremely talented when it comes to inventions and gadgets. Thus Lance and Walter team up for several missions. However, a twist causes them to rely on each other in a whole new way.

Aladdin

Released in 2019, the live-action adaptation of Aladdin was something many fans of the classic Disney film were looking forward to. Will Smith plays the role of Genie in the film and just like the classic Robin Williams' Genie, Will Smith manages to do justice to the role. The actor as Genie is funny, witty, over the top and overall a delight to watch. Fans loved the performance put out by Will Smith and even praised him for his amazing comic timing.

