A Look At Jennifer Lopez's Ex-boyfriends, Ex-spouses And Their Whereabouts

Jennifer Lopez has always been in the public eye for her relationships as the American actor-singer has been in some high-profile relationships with few sensational rappers, some backup dancers and multiple movie stars over the years. However, the mother of two got engaged to the former baseball player Alex Rodriguez in 2019 after he went down on one knee to propose her after dating her for two years. But before J.Lo become J.Ro, here's a list of Jennifer Lopez's past relationships and their whereabouts:

Ojani Noa

The Cuban actor and performer Ojani Noa was Jennifer Lopez's first husband. Lopez met Ojani in the late '90s when he was a waiter at a Miami restaurant. However, not much is known about the couple's relationship since they divorced after 11 months of marriage in January 1998. Ojani Noa is possibly single as there are no rumours or speculations about his love life.

Cris Judd

Jennifer Lopez's second husband was the dancer and choreographer Cris Judd, to whom the On The Floor singer was married for only nine months, i.e. from 2001 to 2002. The former couple met on the sets of her music video, Love Don't Cost a Thing, which was directed by Judd. But, the stress from the paparazzi reportedly strained their relationship. However, Judd wedded Kelly A. Wolfe in 2009.

Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez wedded the American singer-songwriter, Marc Anthony, in 2004 for seven years until the former couple split in 2011. Lopez and Anthony have two children together, Maximilian and Emme. Although their relationship did not work out, she had told a daily that Anthony was always supportive of her career and revealed that he has majorly helped her with building confidence as he often used to tell her that she was a great singer. Meanwhile, J.Lo's ex-husband is rumoured to be dating the Mexican model, Adriana Ontiveros.

Ben Affleck

Before dating Marc Anthony and getting married to him in 2004, the American singer-actor hit it off well with actor and filmmaker Ben Affleck on the sets of their 2003's film Gigli. The couple, affectionately called "Bennifer", exchanged engagement rings in less than a year later but called off their wedding in 2004. However, in an interview with a media portal in 2012, Affleck admitted that they still keep in touch. The Way Back actor is currently rumoured to be dating the Cuban-Spanish actor, Ana de Armas.

Drake

In late 2016, Jennifer Lopez was rumoured to be dating the pop-sensation Drake, after the duo was spotted hanging out with each other several times. However, Lopez rubbished all the dating rumours on The Ellen Show in February 2017. According to the Ain't Your Mama singer, she had just worked on a song with Drake at that time and that the photos which surfaced on social media just showed them hanging out. The In My Feelings singer is currently rumoured to be dating the Dutch model Imaan Hamman after the duo was snapped arm-in-arm at the New York Fashion Week.

