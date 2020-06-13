Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Newest Member In Her Family, Arod Says He’s A Granddad; Read Here

Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram account and welcomed the newest member in her family. Jennifer Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez stated that he has become a granddad. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez surprised Jlo’s son Max with a golden-doodle puppy. Jlo shared a video of her son playing with the puppy, while Arod shared a family portrait with the puppy.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez welcome a new family member

In the video shared by Jennifer Lopez, her son says that he loves his new puppy. Jennifer Lopez revealed that they have not named the puppy yet and even asked her fans to weigh in on choosing a name for the puppy. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez on their Instagram story gave two options for the potential name of the pup.

Jennifer Lopez stated that they are conflicted between naming him Tyson or Yankee. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, “Welcome to the fam, @tbdpupofficial! We got Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we haven’t named him yet! What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!” [sic]

Alex Rodriguez mentioned that they surprised Max with a puppy by sharing a picture of Jlo and her kids along with the puppy and their dog-lady. While posting the adorable picture, Arod used the hashtag ‘I’m a granddad’. Alex Rodriguez revealed that the family is debating on what to name the newest member of their family.

The puppy already has an Instagram of its own and has over 11 thousand followers. The Instagram of the puppy mentions Jennifer Lopez as his Grandmama and Alex Rodriguez as his Granddaddy. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have another dog named lady. The couple is currently quarantining together with their kids due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

