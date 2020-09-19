'Time Enna Boss' Cast: Details About The Time Traveling Tamil Sitcom On Amazon Prime

Time Enna Boss dropped on Amazon Prime yesterday on September 18, 2020. The trailer of the show has received a great response from the audiences. Time Enna Boss is a funny web series with a unique concept of time travel. The plot of the show revolves around an average IT guy whose life takes a different turn when four random time travellers from different time periods, get accidentally trapped in present-day Chennai.

As this comedy of errors dropped on Amazon Prime, a lot of netizens have been wondering about the cast of Time Enna Boss on Amazon Prime. For all the people who are curious to know about the Time Enna Boss cast, here is everything you need to know about it.

Time Enna Boss cast

Bharath as Bala

Popular Tamil actor Bharath is playing the role of Bala in the Time Enna Boss cast. He is an IT guy and host for the time-travelling group of people in this show. Bharath made his acting debut with S. Shankar's Boys in 2003. Since then he has been part of several successful movies like Pattiyal, Em Magan, Kaalidas, Pazhani, Vaanam among others.

Priya BhavaniShankar as Barathi

Priya Bavani Shankar has played the role of Barathi in the cast of Time Enna Boss. She is a doctor from the year 1976 who is stuck in the present-day Chennai. Priya Bavani Shankar is a TV presenter and also a film actor. She is known for her roles in movies like Meyaadhaaa Maan and Kadaikutty Singam.

Sanjana Sarathy as Hannah

Sanjana Sarathy is playing the role of Hannah in the cast of Time Enna Boss on Amazon Prime. Her role is that of an 1895 woman. Sanjana Sarathy is a popular model and actor who has worked mainly in the Tamil industry. She became a household name with her role in Thuppakki. Apart from that, she has modelled for several big brands.

Karunakaran as Buggy

In the group of time travellers from a different era, Karunakaran is playing the role of Buggy in Time Enna Boss cast. He is a man coming from the future, 2075 AD. Karunakaran is known in the Tamil film industry for his comic roles. He became a household name with his role of Arumai Pragasam in Soodhu Kavvum.

Robo Shankar as Killi

Famous comedian and actor Robo Shankar is playing the role of Killi in Time Enna Boss. His role is of a warrior from the 10th century. Robo Shankar is known in the Tamil entertainment industry for his comical roles in movies and also stand up comedy shows. He has also performed stage shows in several countries.

Promo Image Credits: Sanjana Sarathy Instagram

