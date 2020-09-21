Nurse Ratched Cast Over The Years: Here Are All Actresses Who Played Nurse Ratched

Ratched is a psychological thriller web series that is based on the 1962's novel titled One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest by Ken Kesey. The thriller drama premiered on Netflix on September 18. The series is created by Evan Romansky and developed by Ryan Murphy, while the cast of the series includes Sarah Paulson, Jon Jon Briones, Judy Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Finn Wittrock, Sharon Stone, Charlie Carver among others. Take a look at all the actors who have played the role of Nurse Ratched over all the years.

Louise Fletcher

The movie titled One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest saw actor Louise Fletcher portraying the role of Nurse Ratched. Louise Fletcher is also known for her successful career playing roles in many films and television appearances. She is known for her roles in TV series like Lawman, Maverick, A Gathering of Eagles, Thieves Like Us, Netflix's Girlboss, and A Perfect Man to name a few.

Joan Tetzel

In the Broadway adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest in 1963, actor Kirk Douglas starred as McMurphy while Joan Tetzel starred as Nurse Ratched in the 60s stage adaptation. Joan Tetzel is known for movies like Hell Below Zero, and The File on Thelma Jordan, while she was a successful stage actor being known for her portrayals in Broadway shows like I Remember Mama, The Winner, Red Gloves, Strange Bedfellows, Peepshow, and many more.

Amy Morton

In the year 2001, during another stage adaptation of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, produced by Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Gary Sinise and Amy Morton played the lead roles as McMurphy and Nurse Ratched. Amy Morton is known for her roles in movies like Osage County, Up in the Air, 8mm, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf and many more. She was also seen in TV shows like Homeland, Private Practice, ER, Blue Bloods, and currently in Chicago P.D.

Ingrid Torrance

ABC's show titled Once Upon a Time showcased Ingrid Torrance as Nurse Ratched in season 1, episode 12. However, the role of Nurse Ratched in the episode is very diluted and only limited to the supervisor of an uptown asylum. Ingrid Torrance is known for her roles in TV shows like The Killing, Supernatural, The Tomorrow People, and The Good Wife.

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched

Sarah Catharine Paulson is an American actor best known for her roles in films like What Women Want and Down with Love, Path to War and The Notorious Bettie Page to name a few. Sarah Paulson has also appeared in several Broadway plays, namely, The Glass Menagerie in 2005 and Collected Stories in 2010. Some of her prominent work includes Serenity, New Year's Eve, Mud, Blue Jay, Ocean's 8, Bird Box, and Glass among many others.

Netflix Ratched cast

Nurse Ratched cast includes Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson. Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, and Jon Jon Briones as Dr Richard Hanover as the main leads. While Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Amanda Plummer, Charlie Carver and Hunter Parrish could be seen as the supporting characters in the new Netflix web series.

