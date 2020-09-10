'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' Cast: Who Features In The Comedy-horror Film?

Netflix's 2017 film The Babysitter was not exactly the easy-breezy watch some viewers would expect from the film's title. The 2017 film was a gory fest which revolved around satanic rituals and sacrificing a little kid to please the demon. However, the lead character Cole Johnson survives at the end of the film after killing off some major characters. Now, a sequel has been announced by Netflix named The Babysitter: Killer Queen which takes place a few years after the events of the first film. Check out the cast of The Babysitter: Killer Queen below -

The Babysitter: Killer Queen cast

Judah Lewis reprises the role of Cole Johnson

The trailer for The Babysitter kicks off two years after the events of the first film. Cole Johnson played by Judah Lewis is now in his teenage years where no one believes what he went through while being a kid. Later on in the trailer, the characters from the previous film which were killed off by Cole can be seen making a return to hunt him down yet again.

Image courtesy - The Babysitter: Killer Queen trailer (YouTube)

Robbie Amell as Max

The recurring cast of characters also features Robbie Amell donning the avatar of the hunk Max yet again. The trailer itself showcases some gory sequences with Max's face getting burned down. The Babysitter franchise is of the teen-comedy genre, a staple brand for Robbie Amell.

Bella Thorne as Allison

Bella Thorne is the one who made headlines over her Only Fans row which garnered a lot of attention. The model-actor character in the first film goes through some extreme injuries which seems to be a runnnig gag in the franchise. The trailer for the second film also emphasizes the same joke.

Andrew Bachelor as John

Andrew Bach, who is famously known as King Bach played one of the characters of the cult who is often seen goofing around for the majority of the film. The actor in the second film will also be playing a similar character with the inclusion of quips and one-liners. Bach rose to fame with the micro-vlogging app Vine where he would post short-form funny videos.

