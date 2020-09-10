'The Golden Girls' Features All-Black Cast Including Tracee, Regina In Revival Episode

The popular American sitcom The Golden Girls recently premiered a revival episode with an all-Black cast, starring Regina King and Tracee Ellis Ross. As mentioned in an Instagram video shared by Tracee Ellis Ross, the revival episode appeared to be a one-night special set to be broadcast over Zoom. Ross played Rose in the live reading, a role originated by Betty White. Regina King was seen as Dorothy (Bea Arthur), Sanaa Lathan was played by Blanche (Rue McClanahan), and Alfre Woodard was Sophia (Estelle Getty). Read ahead for more details.

'The Golden Girls' starring Black cast

Also Read | Daisy Ridley reveals Rey from 'Star Wars' had 'different versions', shares insights

The live table read of an episode at Zoom Where It Happens kicked off on September 9. The show started with the viral star Aaron Scott singing his gospel remix of the theme song. The singer had gone viral for his performance of the song in 2016. The song was also recently made popular by fans on social media. The first episode of Zoom Where It Happens presented a live table read series performed by Black women artists to raise awareness, intention, and activation around voting rights.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King, Blanche and Sophia re-performed Golden Girls' classic "Flu" episode. The episode was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. It was hosted and bankrolled by Lena Waithe. Before Aaron Scott's performance, producer Lena Waithe began the show with a few opening words. The revival episode was a collaboration between Zoom and Color of Change - the nation's largest online racial justice organization.

Also Read | Billie Eilish teams up with Fender to launch her signature ukulele

More about 'The Golden Girls'

The sitcom series was created by Susan Harris. The show originally aired on NBC from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992, with seven seasons. The Golden Girls features Beatrice Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as four older women. The story follows their friendship. These four women also share a home in Miami, Florida. The Golden Girls is bankrolled by Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions, in association with Touchstone Television.

Paul Junger Witt, Tony Thomas and Harris served as the original executive producers. The series was a critically acclaimed sitcom. It won several awards including the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series twice. It also won three Golden Globe Awards for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Also Read | Justin Bieber reveals why his 'relationships suffered': 'Want to give up selfish desires'

Also Read | Adam Sandler's birthday: You are a true Sandler fan if you can answer his movie quiz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.