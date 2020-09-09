Keeping Up With The Kardashians Cast's Net Worth Before KUWTK Vs 2020

The Kardashian-Jenner clan have risen to popularity ever since their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their net worth right now is estimated to be in billions. However, even before they starred on the show, Kris Jenner and her children's net worth summed up to a whopping amount. Here's a look at the Kardashian-Jenner clan's net worth before KUWTK and after the 18th season of the show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashian cast's net worth before the show

Before the Kardashian-Jenner clan featured in the famous reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashian, they were still an affluent family. As per the reports of Trust Advisor, the late Robert Kardashian had left an estimated amount of $100 million dollars for his wife and four children, Kourtney, Khloe, Kim, and Rob. He used to be a famous lawyer who worked on high profile cases like the OJ Simpson murder case.

Robert Kardashian had also started a number of businesses. While still practising law, he started a trade publication known as Radio & Records. With his college friend, OJ Simpson he started Juice, Inc which was a frozen yoghurt company. They also started a music video production business by the name of Concert Cinema. Robert Kardashian passed away in 2003 battling cancer.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Vs Selena Gomez: Who Aced The Retro Hollywood Nautical Style Better? See Pics

Keeping Up With the Kardashian cast's net worth after 18 seasons

Image credit: krd_sobaka Instagram

Although the Kardashian-Jenners were quite affluent before the show, they successfully managed to create a brand of their name after the show became popular. According to reports of celebritynetworth.com, the Kardashians and Jenners' net worth in 2010 was a whopping $65 million. In 2012, they renewed their deal with E! to produce three more seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians for an estimated sum of $40 million. Each episode of the reality show earned them $10 million.

Kim Kardashian's net worth is the highest among the Kardashian-Jenner clan. It is estimated to be a whopping amount of $900 million as of 2020 making her also one of the richest celebrities. Kylie Jenner is the second richest Kardashian-Jenner member. The makeup mogul's net worth is estimated to be $700 million according to celebritynetworth.com. Kylie's brand, Kylie Cosmetics has a present net worth of $1.2 billion.

The two sisters are closely followed by their Momager, Kris Jenner who net worth is estimated to be $140 million. She is followed by Khloe Kardashian whose net worth is estimated to be $50 million. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are both tied at $45 million approximately followed by Rob Kardashian at $10 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner Horrified At Her Fringes In Childhood Pic, Asks Mom Kris About It, See Pic

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Enjoying Hike With Tristan Thompson Amid Patch-up Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.