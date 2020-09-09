Who Is Vanessa Valladares? Here's Everything To Know About Zac Efron's Girlfriend

Hollywood actor and singer Zac Efron has been making headlines these days. He has recently confirmed his relationship with model Vanessa Valladares. Moreover, after months of speculations, the duo was seen holding hands for the first time while visiting The Farm, a restaurant. So, here is everything you need to know about Australian model Vanessa Valladares.

Everything to know about Zac Efron's girlfriend

Who is Vanessa Valladares?

According to a report by Daily Mail, Hollywood actor Zac Efron met his now-girlfriend while she was waiting tables at Byron Bay’s General Store Café. The report claimed that Vanessa Valladares has left her job at the place. Moreover, she is also an aspiring model. Her social media profiles show a few shots from her professional photoshoots. Furthermore, Zac Efron’s girlfriend has reportedly modelled for Australian labels like Love St and Spell.

Vanessa Valladares' photos on social media

Vanessa Valladares is quite active on Instagram and has a public profile. The model has around 23,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform. However, she is neither following Zac Efron nor liking his posts through her official Instagram handle. Here are some of the captures on her profile that fans of Zac Efron must check out right away.

According to Daily Mail, Vanessa Valladares might have moved in with the actor at his Belongil Beach home. The couple was earlier spotted arriving from a ski trip at the Ballina airport. Later on, they were clicked on numerous occasions. Recently, they were spotted grabbing brunch from a restaurant in Lennox Head. Additionally, the couple was reportedly holding hands, showing their first bit of PDA.

Zac Efron's relationships

Previously, Zac Efron had dated Halston Sage. The rumours about the duo started spreading in 2014. Moreover, they were together at the start of 2020. Numerous reports suggested that they were in a serious relationship and spent the holidays together. However, it did not last when Zac Efron moved to Australia. Before dating Halson Sage, he was reportedly linked to Olympian Sarah Bro, Alexandra Daddario and his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens.

