Mark Ruffalo Reveals Who Convinced Him To Play Hulk In 'The Avengers'; Details Inside

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo's remarkable role of Hulk in the much loved 2012 film The Avengers, created a deep impact on the box office. The actor who brought the character to life with his skills reportedly credited Robert Downey Jr for the role. As per reports, Ruffalo revealed that it was Downey Jr who convinced him to play the part. He stated that he came very close to turning down the role of Hulk in MCU.

Mark Ruffalo credits Robert Downey Jr for his Hulk’s role

The actor during an interview with a leading daily confessed that he never really opted to take up the role at first. He reportedly said that initially he was scared and did not know how he will do justice to the character. He was also nervous about the fact that was he the ideal choice for the titular role. Before Mark, the last actor to play Hulk was Edward Norton in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Apart from this, earlier this year, during an interview with another media outlet, Ruffalo reportedly shared that when Marvel offered him the iconic role, he tried to talk to the creators out of casting him because he did not feel like he was the right guy for the job. He said that he had never done any sort of similar roles in the past and was scared to take a risk. Ruffalo reportedly said that Joss Whedon, the filmmaker who directed the first Avengers film, also tried to convince Ruffalo that he is capable of portraying the role. Ruffalo recalled the time and said that Whedon at that point in time told him that he is the right person for the role. After Whedon, The Iron Man actor himself stepped up and tried to persuade Ruffalo and instill confidence in hin regarding the role. According to reports, Mark revealed that after he had a chat with the director, he got a call from Robert, after which he decided to play the role.

He reportedly renumerated the time he received a call from Robert. Ruffalo added that Robert was completely polite on the call and simply said that Ruffalo, let's go as both of them have got this opportunity. Just after that call, Mark gained some self-confidence and reportedly said that he decided to give it a shot. Though initially, he thought he won't be able to pull off the role, later he became accustomed to his fears.

As per reports, Mark was handed over a couple of pages of the Avengers script before finally agreeing to do the part. He wanted to read a script, but the makers denied issuing one. Mark also revealed that he had promised himself one thing during his initial career days that he would never do any movie without reading a script beforehand because he feels it's a recipe for disaster. Mark played the part in The Avengers and its following installments. He looks believable as the green giant. While he did feature as the character in various Marvel films, the actor never got to play Hulk in a stand-alone film.

