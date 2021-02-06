Hilaria Baldwin Addresses 'Spanish Identity' Controversy As She Makes Comeback On IG

On February 5, 2021, Hilaria Baldwin returned to social media with a picture of her entire family on her official Instagram handle. The picture featured her hubby Alec and their five children together. In the caption, Hilaria addressed the Spanish identity controversy when the social media users accused her of posing as a 'Spanish woman', especially when she is a white woman from Boston named ‘Hilary’.

Hilaria Baldwin opens up on Spanish Identity controversy

In the long caption, she restated that the Spanish culture has a special meaning for her and further apologised for the confusion about her identity. She penned, “I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both”. She said, “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained- I should have been more clear and I’m sorry”.

Hilaria added, “I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on”. She concluded saying, “I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together”.

Hilaria’s hubby Alec too defended his wife and reposted the family photo and apology with no comment. She married the actor in the year 2012 and had earlier explained that her family used to spend a lot of time in Spain, reported Yahoo! Entertainment. The outlet reported that she grew up speaking Spanish and several family members, too, live there now. Hilaria is also raising her children to speak the language.

In an interview with the New York Times in December 2020, Hilaria explained the situation in detail. However, she stopped short of apologising. She said that it is very surreal and that there is not something she is doing wrong. She added that there is a ‘difference between hiding and creating a boundary’. Speaking about the misconceptions, the famous personality added that she has an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting her.

Image Source: Hilaria Baldwin Instagram

