Salma Hayek Talks About 'Hilaria Baldwin's Heritage Scandal', Says 'we All Lie Little Bit'

American-Mexican actor Salma Hayek recently shared her views regarding Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal. As mentioned in Fox News, the latter faced criticism after it was revealed that she was not actually born in Spain, as she had earlier implied about the same. Hilaria Baldwin was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and here's what Salma has to say about it. Read ahead for more details.

Salma Hayek on Hilaria Baldwin's 'heritage scandal'

On Jan 1, Monday, Salma appeared on Radio Andy, during which the host Andy Cohen asked her if she was keeping up with the Hilaria Baldwin's heritage scandal. Talking about the same, Salma Hayek told Andy Cohen, "Oh my God, that is crazy. All of my friends ask me, 'Did you hear about this? Oh my God, she lied!' We all lie a little bit". Hayek further added, "[Hilaria] makes my friend [Alec] happy. She feels me because she's such a good mother".

Salma Hayek continued, "She has five [kids] and you know, I don't care. I'm sorry, I don't mean to betray or hurt anybody's feelings and I don't know if it's right or if it's wrong". She also added, "I'm not going to judge somebody just because of that one thing". The Bandidas actor stated, "I feel honoured that somebody wants to be their alter ego it's to be like something that is similar to my roots".

Salma Hayek further added, "It makes me feel proud that people are inspired because, you know, I am Mexican, Lebanese, but my grandparents, my ancestors on my mother's side are Spanish". The star also shared, "I think she's smart to want to be Spanish. We're cool". Salma also stressed that Hilaria's heritage story was "bizarre". However, she also suggested that everyone creates "their own character in life".

Talking about Hilaria Baldwin, Salma Hayek said, "She's not a bad person, a good person, a good mother and a good wife. She makes my friend happy. She's very kind to me and that's all I care about". "Spanish people are cool. I don't blame her for choosing that", Hayek concluded. As mentioned in Fox News, Salma Hayek's maternal side is Spanish, while her father is Lebanese. The actor was born in Mexico but was living in the US by age 12 before relocating to Mexico for a time.

