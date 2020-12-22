Who Plays Bette In 'Tiny Pretty Things'? All About The New Netflix Thriller Ballet Drama

Tiny Pretty Things is an American television series that airs on Netflix. The teen drama showcases a thriller drama show mixed with an element of ballet. The story is about a teen drama at a ballet academy known as the Archer School of Ballet. The show displays a rise and fall in the life of the students who are a part of the academy. The show premiered on December 14, 2020. Read on to know 'Who plays Bette in Tiny Pretty Things?'

Who plays Bette in 'Tiny Pretty Things'?

American actress Casimere Jollette has landed herself in a starring role in the latest Netflix ballet thriller. The whole cast of the show is made of young actors and dancers which includes the American actress Casimere Jollette too. The actress was born on March 26, 1996, meaning that she is 24 years old now.

The actor is one of the youngest members of the show Tiny Pretty Things. Other cast members like Daniela Norman who plays June Park is also 24, and Caleb's Damon J Gillespie is 25 while Shane's Brennan Clost is 26 years old.

Casimere Jollette plays the role of Bette Whitlaw. Bete is the younger sister of one of the most talented alums. She is driven to be the best and proving her talent to a level where she can't tell right from wrong. Some of her other projects include Code Black, Guidance, East Los High and Dirty John.

According to Daily Express website, In the thriller ballet drama, Bette is introduced into the story as a ruthlessly perfect and supremely confident ballerina. However, when Cassie Shore falls off the roof of the school building, many suspects arise. One of the suspects is Bette Whitlaw who is apparently not as innocent as she looks.

The show is based on the novel of the same name by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, created by Michael MacLennan. The show's cast includes Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Damon J. Gillespie, Kylie Jefferson and many more. The first series of the show includes ten episodes. The shooting began on August 6, 2019, and ended on December 3, 2019. IMDb rating for the show is 5.6 out of 10.

