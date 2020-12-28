How Many Episodes Are There In 'Bridgerton'? Learn More About The Show

The new Netflix show Bridgerton is a period drama set in the competitive world of London’s high society. Created by Chris Van Dusen and produced by Shonda Rhimes, the show revolves around Regency London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. They are thereafter introduced and initiated into high society. The show has garnered a lot of praise ever since it was released on Netflix on December 25. Read on to find out, "How many episodes are there in Bridgerton?”.

How many episodes are there in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton season 1 has eight episodes. All the episodes were released on Netflix at the same time. Hence, audiences can binge-watch this high society drama in one sitting.

'Bridgerton' episodes

Episode 1: Diamond of the First Water

Episode 2: Shock and Delight

Episode 3: Art of the Swoon

Episode 4: An Affair of Honour

Episode 5: The Duke and I

Episode 6: Swish

Episode 7: Oceans Apart

Episode 8: After the Rain

Will there be a 'Bridgerton' season 2?

Bridgerton has not been renewed for a second season yet. However, although Season 2 has not been officially announced, it is highly likely to return for a second season. Fans can expect more of Daphne and Simon. A report in What’s on Netflix has listed the show as being renewed back in February 2020. However, official renewal news is still awaited. The report further reveals that filming for season 2 was reportedly originally scheduled to begin in July 2020 but it had to be pushed to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Bridgerton' cast

Here is the elaborate list of 'Bridgerton' cast

Lady Whistledown: Julie Andrews

Daphne Bridgerton: Phoebe Dynevor

Simon Basset: Rege-Jean Page

Anthony Bridgerton: Jonathan Bailey

Colin Bridgerton: Luke Newton

Penelope Featherington: Nicola Coughlan

Marina Thompson: Ruby Barker

Lady Danbury: Adoja Andoh

Eloise Bridgerton: Claudia Jessie

Benedict Bridgerton: Luke Thompson

Lady Portia Featherington: Polly Walker

Lady Violet Bridgerton: Ruth Gemmel

Phillipa Featherington: Harriet Cains

Prudence Featherington: Bessie Carter

Lord Featherington: Ben Miller

Queen Charlotte: Golda Rosheuvel

Siena Rosso: Sabrina Bartlett

Madame Delacroix: Kathryn Drysdale

'Bridgerton' review

The Netflix series has a 7.2/10 rating on IMDb. It also has a positive 94 per cent like on Rotten Tomatoes. A total of 96 per cent of Google users also liked the 8-part season of Bridgerton.

