'Derry Girls' cast: All You Need To Know About The Star Cast Of The Show

Derry Girls is a British sitcom that was created and written by Lisa McGee. It is produced under the banner of Hat Trick Productions. The show is set in the town of Derry, Northern Ireland in the 1990s. This series first aired on Channel 4 from January to February 2018. The show then had a sequel in March and April of 2019 and now, the third season of the show will be releasing in 2020. Here is all you should know about Derry Girls cast.

Read Also | Did Will Smith Cheat On Jada Pinkett Smith? Find Out About The Actor's Rumoured Affairs

Derry Girls cast

Saoirse-Monica Jackson

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is seen in the role of Erin Quinn in the series. She is fairly new to the entertainment business and made her debut in 2016s mini-series The Five. After this, she has made appearances in Broken, Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation, Urban Myths, Higher Grounds and Finding You. It was reported that she has learnt acting from Arden School of Theatre.

Read Also | Fans Think Margot Robbie Is The Reason Why Will Smith Opted Out Of 'Suicide Squad' Sequel

Louisa Harland

Louisa Harland is seen in the shoes of Orla McCool in Derry Girls. She has been in the show business for quite a long time now. She made her debut in 2011s TV series Love/Hate. From then, she has been seen in several shows and shorts and some of them are Harley and the Davidsons, Doctors, Finding Joy, Boys from County Hell and Eden. Apart from being an actor she also is an avid photographer.

Read Also | Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan plays the role of Clare Devlin in the show. She has been in working as an actor for quite a long time now. She was first seen on screen in My Brother's War as a child in the background and since then she has been seen in series like The Fairytales, SimsalaGrimm II: The Adventures of Yoyo and Doc Croc, Thor: Legend of the Magical Hammer, Ivan the Incredible, Harlots and Bridgerton. It was reported that she got her training in acting from The Oxford School of Drama and Birmingham School of Acting.

Read Also | Did You Know Justin Bieber Was Once Mentored By Actor Will Smith

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell

Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is seen in the role of Michelle Mallon in Derry Girls. She made her debut in the show business in 2015 with the TV series 6Degrees. After this, she was seen on TV shows like Urban & the Shed Crew, Doing Money, A Secret Journey and Redeeming Love.

Dylan Llewellyn

Dylan Llewellyn is seen as James Maguire in the TV show. He made his debut in 2009s Travel Bag and since then has been seen in several series. He was seen in TV series like The Bill, Hollyoaks, Holby City, Call the Midwife and A Grand Romantic Gesture.

Other Cast members

Tara Lynne O'Neill as Mary Quinn

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool

Tommy Tiernan as Gerry Quinn

Ian McElhinney as Joe McCool

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.