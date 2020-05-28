Hilary Duff And The Cast Of 'Cheaper By The Dozen' Recreate Iconic Stills From The Movie

Nearly two decades after the movie released, the Cheaper By The Dozen cast recreated stills from the movie. Hilary Duff who plays one among the twelve kids in the movie took to her Instagram and shared the video. Cheaper By The Dozen casts twelve kids of different age groups living under the same roof with their parents. Check out the video that was recreated by Hilary Duff and the Cheaper By The Dozen cast members.

Hilary Duff’s video

Hilary Duff took to her social media and posted a surprise for her fans. She shared a video of some of the members of the Cheaper By The Dozen’s Baker Family as they recreated some well-known still images from the movie. The Cheaper By The Dozen cast followed the TikTok trend and shared the short video on their social media accounts.

In the video, the song I'm Just a Kid by Simple Plan's was playing in the background. Although all the members of the movie were not a part of the video, some of them surely uplifted the spirit of their fans amid lockdown. Towards the end of the video, a collage of all the images was compiled by the actor.

While posting the video on her social media account, Hillary Duff wrote, ‘Surprise! From the Baker family to yours. We are all in this together. #wearefamily’ [sic] At the end of the post she mentioned America’s No Kid Hungry foundation and urged her fans to donate. In the social media post, she also wrote, ‘Help feed families with us.’ [sic] Fans of the movie could not contain their excitement as they left nostalgic comments on the video.

Some of the fans wrote that Cheaper By The Dozen is the ‘best movie ever’ and that the video has made them very happy. Some went on to say that the video ‘made their day’ while others gushed about how different the Cheaper By The Dozen cast members look now. Some of the fans stated that the movie was a huge part of their childhood and thanked Hilary Duff for sharing the video.

Cheaper By The Dozen cast

Cheaper By The Dozen is the story of a couple, played by Bonnie Hunt and Steve Martin who have twelve kids. The role of these twelve kids were played by Piper Perabo, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff, Kevin G Schmidt, Alyson Stoner, Jacob Smith, Forrest Landis, Liliana Mumy, Morgan York, Blake Woodruff, Brent Kinsman and Shane Kinsman. Ashton Kutcher is also a part of the film and he plays the role of Piper Perabo’s boyfriend. Cheaper By The Dozen is the remake of a 1950 film of the same name. The sequel to the movie titled Cheaper By The Dozen 2 was made in 2005.

