Hilary Duff Rubbishes 'marriage On The Rocks' Story With Savage Insta Story

Hilary Duff in a recent Instagram story rubbished the rumours that her marriage with husband Matthew Koma is on the rocks. Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma in a private ceremony in December last year. The recently married couple also share a daughter who was born in October 2018.

Hilary rubbishes ‘trouble in paradise’ rumours

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma were one of the most talked-about celebrity couples last year. The two got hitched in a private backyard ceremony on December 21 last year. Their wedding Instagram posts went viral in no time.

But recently, there were rumours that Hilary Duff’s marriage to Matthew Koma has hit the rocks. There were also reports that the couple had some issues going on. The Lizzie McGuire star recently took to Instagram and put a full stop on all of these reports and rumours.

Also read | Hilary Duff Shares Another Heart-melting Picture From Her Wedding To Matthew Koma; See Pic

Hilary Duff recently uploaded an Instagram story of a magazine cover that had the story title, “Hilary Duff: Marriage on the rocks already?” Hilary Duff had the most savage response to this tabloid story. She wrote, “Apearantly (sic) matt and I are having trouble.” She further added, “He hasn’t told me yet…” She also added a suspicious gif along with this Instagram story.

Also read | Here's All You Need To Know About Matthew Koma - Lizzie McGuire Star Hilary Duff's Husband

The Lizzie McGuire star then also posted some new stories to show her fans how she is dealing with social distancing and self-quarantining amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. She posted a video she and her husband Matthew Koma going for a drive. She also posted stories of her daughter dancing to Maroon 5’s track Memories. But before uploading all of these stories, Hilary Duff did not forget to tell her fans to practice social distancing and be safe amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Also read | Hilary Duff's Photo Of Her Kids Meeting Santa Is Sure To Make Your Day

Also read | Hilary Duff: 5 Must-watch Films Of 'The Lizzie McGuire' Star Which Shouldn't Be Missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.