Hilary Duff Shares Another Heart-melting Picture From Her Wedding To Matthew Koma; See Pic

Hilary Duff took to Instagram and shared another picture from her wedding with now-husband Matthew Koma. The Disney star tied the knot with her fiancé Matthew Koma on December 22, 2019, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Read on to know more details about the story.

Hilary shares another picture from her wedding:

Hilary Duff surprised all her fans when she uploaded a picture from her wedding to fiancé Matthew Koma. The first image that Hilary shared went viral on the internet in no time. Hilary Duff married Matthew Koma on December 22, 2019. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at their place and then went on to have a special reception for their guests that included only close friends and family members.

Recently, Hilary Duff took to Instagram and shared another picture from her dreamy wedding. In this picture, both Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are sporting toothy grins and are all dressed in their wedding outfits. The couple is walking down the aisle as a married couple and the guests are throwing little followers at them as they do so. Take a look at this picture shared by Hilary Duff here.

Hilary Duff has been sharing quite a few pictures from her dream wedding with Matthew Koma. In another picture shared by Hilary, the newly wedded couple are posing along with their children Luca and Banks. Both Hilary and Matthew are smiling as they pose with their kids. Take a look.

Apart from her personal life, Hilary Duff had been secretly working on the reboot of her famous Disney TV series Lizzie McGuire. Now Hilary Duff is set to reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in this reboot that will premiere on Disney+. This reboot is set to bring the entire cast of the show that was previously aired on Disney. In this reboot, Lizzie McGuire will not be a teenager anymore but will be dealing with problems as a woman in her mid-30s.

