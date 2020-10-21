Hilary Swank Reacts To Netflix Cancelling 'Away', Says 'It Was An Incredible Journey'

Netflix recently cancelled the second season of Away. The science-fiction drama series stars Hilary Swank in the lead character as Emma Green. The show was cancelled just after six weeks of its premiere which shocked many fans. Swank has now reacted to the non-renewal of the sci-fi series.

Also Read | Netflix Cancels Second Season Of Its Science Fiction Drama 'Away'

Hilary Swank reacts to Away series cancellation on Netflix

Two times Academy Award-winner, Hilary Swank took to her Instagram handle, where she has more than one million followers, to expresses her thoughts on Away cancellation. She shared a picture with her co-stars as they don the spacesuit. The actor wrote that she had an incredible journey on the show. She thanked her supports for watching the series. Swank even hinted what could have been the plot for Away season 2. She mentioned that they could have shown the audiences their mission on Mars. Check out her post below.

Also Read | Cast Of 'Away' On Netflix Boasts Of Actors Like Hilary Swank, Talitha Bateman & Others

Hilary Swank’s post as Netflix cancelled Away grabbed much attention. Many fans commented that they are rewatching the series and left red heart emoticons. Several users also demanded Away season 2. Take a look at the comments on Swank’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Hilary Swank Got Inspired By Late Kalpana Chawla To Play An Astronaut In Netflix's 'Away'?

Away premiered on September 4, 2020, with 10 episodes. In October 2020, Netflix cancelled Away for another run on the OTT platform. When renewing or cancelling a show, Netflix brass analyses viewership versus cost. For several weeks Away was in the top 10 Nielsen streaming viewership rankings and peaked at number two for its first full week of the premiere. Any other reason to cancel the sci-fi series is not revealed.

The plot of the series revolves around the character of Emma Green, who is the leader of the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship Atlas, that is known as the Mars Joint Initiative. The character of Emma Green leads an international crew with many members from different countries like China, Russia, India and the United Kingdom, who are all experts in this particular field. Major tension rises within the crewmembers when some of the members do not trust Emma Green’s commands and leadership after the way she responds to a problem at the very start of the mission. The first season of Away on Netflix series consisted of ten episodes.

Also Read | 'Glow' Cancelled By Netflix, Fans Demand Closure To Season 3 Cliff-hanger

Besides Hilary Swank, the Away cast members also include Josh Charles, Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ato Essandoh, Ray Panthaki and Talitha Bateman. Recurring cast members of the web-series are Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Patrick Thornton, Martin Cummins, Gabrielle Rose, Brian Markinson, Fiona Fu, Nadia Hatta, Alessandro Juliani, Felicia Patti, Veena Sood, Anthony F. Ingram, Adam Irigoyen, Diana Bang, John Murphy, Derrick Su, and Olena Medwid. The show was created by Andrew Hinderaker.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.