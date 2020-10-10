'Glow' Cancelled By Netflix, Fans Demand Closure To Season 3 Cliff-hanger

The critically-acclaimed show, Glow, recently faced the axe on Netflix and fans have not been very pleased with the development. They have been trying their best to save the show by signing a petition online, on Change.org, and spreading the word through #SaveGlow. Through this movement, followers have been demanding a closure to the plot since season 3 was left on a cliff hanger. The idea is to give Glow a last two-hour movie where the plot can be given a convincing ending.

Fans make an attempt to save Glow

Glow fans across the world have been uniting to make an attempt at bringing back the show on Netflix after the news of its cancellation surfaced recently. Glow was axed by Netflix owing to the pandemic and the financial crisis that came with it. The new creative idea was started by actor Marc Maron, who plays the pivotal character of Sam Sylvia on the show, through an Instagram live. In the live session, the actor spoke about how the fans can request a last movie to conclude the plot.

Marc Maron said that having a two-hour movie would take the financial pressure off the team. If the writers could play it, then maybe the team could start shooting for it. He said that the thing about shooting a movie is that when the team has the whole shooting script, they can be economical while executing it. They would also be able to wrap up the shoot within a short span of time. His Instagram live video became a source of inspiration for the Glow fans to push the idea as they do not want the show to be incomplete either.

Glow actor Kate Nash shared the video on her Twitter handle, adding on to what Marc Maron had to say about the situation. She further put forth the hashtag ‘#SaveGlow’ and encouraged fans to push the idea. In the past, shows like Lucifer have been extended after heavy demand from the fans. Hence, most people have been positive about bringing change.

I agree with @marcmaron about saving @GlowNetflix and the squirrel 🐿 retweet if u agree, fuck it let’s be actual glow girls and #saveglow pic.twitter.com/nNQWFR130f — Kate Nash (@katenash) October 6, 2020

About Glow

Glow is a comedy-drama show which started in the year 2017. The plot of this show revolves around the lives of a bunch of women who were in the field of wrestling in the 1980s. The show has been created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch and stars actors like Alison Brie, Marc Maron, and Betty Gilpin in key roles.

