Hill Stations In Andhra Pradesh That You Must Visit Atleast Once In Your Lifetime

If you are planning for a getaway this spring season, Andhra Pradesh is the perfect destination to vacay. This state is known for its spectacular hill stations in the country. They not only help the locals to beat the summer heat, but also provide tourists with a sight of bountiful nature, lush greens, and fauna. Andhra Pradesh is popular for its relaxing weather and picturesque views. Therefore, we have mentioned the top hill stations in the state that you must visit.

1. Araku Valley



This place is popular for its soothing environment that will help you to rejuvenate. You can avoid the cell phones and breathe in the fresh air of this place. Araku Valley not only soothes your mind but also energizes you with its scenic views. This place has now become famous as a tourist hotspot in Andhra Pradesh. This valley is lined up with caves, gorgeous waterfalls and offers numerous activities to rejoice your time there.

2. Nallamala Hills



Situated in nature’s lap, Nallamala Hills is considered one of the most popular hill stations in Andhra Pradesh. This hill station stretches over five districts in the state. Nallamalla Hills has a lot to offer in terms of fresh climate, rivers, lush forests, beauteous valleys, and orchards. This place is perfect for adventure freaks. You can discover many things while living in a lodge there.

3. Ananthagiri Hills



This place is known for its vivid flora and fauna. Located about 10 km from Vikarabad, Ananthagiri Hills has a dense forest cover. Moreover, it offers grandeur views of lush nature. Those who love to hike time to time, Ananthagiri Hills witness many footfalls throughout the year with trekkers in groups and solo. Besides adrenaline junkies, this hill station is significant for its ancient temples and magnificent forts. Therefore, people generally plan a road trip to explore the area.



