Hillary Clinton Remembers The Time Rihanna Wore A T-shirt Featuring Her

American singer-songwriter, Rihanna made headlines back in 2016 when she stepped out in a shirt that featured former US Secretary of State Hilary Clinton. Now, almost four years later, images of Rihanna ‘rocking’ the outfit has again surfaced online and neither the internet nor Clinton has forgotten about the shirt.

In a Twitter post, a user named @chillarystan shared two pictures of Rihanna. In the first image, the singer could be seen wearing a white t-shirt featuring Clinton. In the second picture, Rihanna was seen wearing another t-shirt, but this one had the first image printed on it, with the text “I’m with her. And Her” written on it.

READ: Hillary Clinton Hopes Kamala Harris Receives 'less Sexist' Media Coverage

The Twitter user captioned the post “I will never forget when @rihanna wore a shirt of herself wearing a Hillary Clinton shirt”. The US Senator was quick to retweet the post. Clinton also wrote she is also never going to forget the American singer's shirt.

READ: Hillary Clinton's Alternate History Series Based On 'Rodham' Novel In Works At Hulu

Netizens call Rihanna and Clinton 'Boss'

Clinton’s Tweet didn’t take long to fo viral on social media. With over 130,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets and comments, several internet users appreciated the US Senator’s response. While one Twitterati said, “She pays attention,” another added, “I thought this was super cool”. “I love you women!! You should be president right now,” added third.

What a different world it would be if you had won as you should have. A different world 😞 — David Davies (@freddybeach55) August 18, 2020

Omg @ccacy this is just epic!! — Allison Akmajian (@thismissallison) August 18, 2020

I still have my Clinton campaign shirt and I wear it proudly. — Benne the Clone (@BennetheClone) August 17, 2020

READ: Hillary Clinton Slams Trump For Tear-gassing Peaceful Protestors; Calls It 'horrifying'

ICONIC — VoteForJustice ✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AnnAnnChe) August 17, 2020

I am so sad that you are not our President but happy that you have found Twitter and so much sass. — Stacey Anderson, M.A. Ed. (@StaceySAnd) August 18, 2020

Boss — William Shakespeare (@Shakesnews_) August 18, 2020

READ: Bill Clinton Pays Tribute To John Lewis At Funeral

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.