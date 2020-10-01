Hillary Clinton Agrees To Upgrade Zoom After Reaching Limit; Netizens Say 'so Relatable'

The former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was being interviewed on live television via Zoom when the video conferencing service reminded her that her meeting would end in another ten minutes. In a pop-up message, Zoom chimed in to remind Clinton that her “meeting will end in 10 min. Contact your IT team to upgrade to Zoom Pro for unlimited meeting minutes”. The hilarious incident, which netizens could relate to, took place during ‘The Rachel Maddow Show’ on MSNBC, while the former First Lady was talking to show’s host on issues related to the first US Presidential debate.

A picture of the Zoom’s notification blocking Clinton’s face on national television has since taken the internet by storm. Several internet users found the incident extremely relatable, while others wondered whether it was Clinton or the news channel that had run out of time. In a tweet, Hillary Clinton herself promised to upgrade the app.

Netizens say ‘happens to everyone’

One Twitter user wrote, "So who needs the #Zoom pro account, #Hillary or @MSNBC?!” Another said, “Hillary Clinton just nearly got cut-off on MSNBC for running out of time and not having a Zoom Pro account and I've never seen a more perfect DNC moment”. One Twitterati hilarious joked and said, “Ha.Ha.Ha. Happens to everyone I guess. 2020 sucks ay”. “Hillary Clinton on MSNBC with that free Zoom account. Me too, Madame Secretary. Me too,” said fourth.

lol We have all been there!♡ — ResistanceFighter #BOYCOTTNRA #StoptheGOP (@PhilbrickAlice) September 30, 2020

This is the best thing I’ve read on here all night. So relatable! — Kiersta (@Kiersta) September 30, 2020

MSNBC is using the free version of Zoom for their interview with Hillary Clinton lmao pic.twitter.com/yBLs17bHBR — Ricky (@rickhanlonii) September 30, 2020

Girl we need to upgrade @HillaryClinton to zoom pro. Technology has not been this woman’s friend. pic.twitter.com/qsM5bTcaOW — Anthony (@AWIIIDC) September 30, 2020

Hillary Clinton uses the free version of Zoom and I have never felt more seen. — Stefan Riley (@SMack_Riley) September 30, 2020

Can someone get @maddow or @HillaryClinton a @zoom_us subscription. Glad to know they have the same problems as the rest of us. #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/0N2Rk4WiDY — Josh Troop (@jt_troop) September 30, 2020

Is it weird that I respect her a little more for not having Zoom Pro — Sophie Alice Acton (@prosateuse) September 30, 2020

I’m with you, Hillary! We had that message come up in the middle of our ZOOM COVID wedding in August. We upgraded too! 😅 — Resist! (@SDSunchaser) September 30, 2020

