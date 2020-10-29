Hocus Pocus Reunion: Witches From The 1993 Film Reunite To 'cast A Spell' For A Good Cause

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy had a mini Hocus Pocus reunion. The three actors who played witches in the 1993 film were seen together in a special IGTV video where they reunited for a good cause. The three actors mentioned clearly that they have reunited especially to urge people to vote and thus become first-time voters if they haven’t voted already. The Hocus Pocus sisters also had a good conversation with Najimy telling them that she just sent her ballot.

Witches from the 1993 film 'Hocus Pocus' reunite

Najimy then asked the two if they have done it yet. Thus, the PSA began where the three Hocus Pocus cast members told fans how they could participate in voting this year if they haven’t done it already. In the Hocus Pocus Reunion special video, they emphasized how easy voting has become this year and that they simply have to follow a couple of steps to cast their vote. Parker also urged young voters to cast their vote. She recollected how last time many young voters sat out and thus they shouldn’t repeat the same this time. She urged young fans to get their voices heard and vote for good this time around.

In the Hocus Pocus reunion special video, she was heard saying that for her, the current election is a huge deal and thus she feels the need to inspire young people to go out and vote. She added that whatever reason it may have been the previous voting season, now is the time they should vote. She mentioned that the country needs that kind of strong response from voters and therefore she urged fans to simply vote in this presidential election. As the three began their efforts in spreading the news and talking about voting, Midler simply joked in between saying that they can do something about it.

Najimy responded that while they can do what she says, they should avoid it. Thus the conversation continued and the Hocus Pocus sisters revealed that they will be casting a special spell on everyone so that they come out and vote. Thus the quirky gesture was a call-back to their Hocus Pocus days when they used their magic to suck the soul out of children in the film. This time around, however, the witches used their powers for good and cast a goodwill spell, jovially.

