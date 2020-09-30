'Hocus Pocus' Wines Arriving In Time For Halloween To 'cast A Spell On You'

Wine-maker Besa mi Vino recently collaborated with Eliqs Beverage & Design Shop and introduced the 'Hocus Pocus wines' for Halloween 2020. The beverages come in two varieties, a rose and a white wine with a 12.5% ABV. Taking to their official social media page, Eliqs Beverage & Design Shop gave a peek into how the cans look like.

The cans feature silhouettes of Sanderson sisters, played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, printed on a full moon. More so, the statement on it read ''I put a spell on you, and now you're wine."

The Hocus Pocus wines were launched on September 22. The details of the wine are given on Besa mi Vino's website. Giving away details about Hocus Pocus themed wines, the website mentioned, "Fragrant aromas with a smooth blend between dry and sweet on the palate. Crisp, light and aromatic texture profile. 12.5% ABV. Hocus Pocus x Besa x Eliqs White Wine only available here! This 6 pack includes 1 limited edition custom design that is certain to "cast a spell on you"...*3 Can = 1 Full Bottle of Wine."

Details about the Hocus Pocus wine

As Hocus Pocus is widely binge-watched by the audience during the Halloween, the film will be screened outdoors in Old City for Halloween 2020, according to Bourse's website. Moreover, the event will be held for five nights in the month of October. The same website also mentioned that the first screening will begin on October 2, and the last one will take place on October 31. The film will be unspooled on the 16-foot projector, set up on the patio at the Bourse in Old City. The organisers of the event are already selling tickets for the movie on the official website of the Bourse.

Speaking about the film, Hocus Pocus released in 1993 and the intriguing storyline of the movie received praises from many. Even today, the movie remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Hocus Pocus follows the story of three villainous witches who are unknowingly revived by a teenage boy on a Halloween night. Directed by Kenny Ortega, the movie features Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy in lead roles. This year in July, the much-acclaimed movie clocked 27 years.

