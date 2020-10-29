Holidate Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Characters They Portray

Holidate revolves around the life of young woman Sloane, who hates the holiday season for being single. It leads to the meddling of her family or resorting to awkward dates with clingy people. As she meets Jackson facing the same problem, the duo agrees to be each other’s date for festivals. However, they begin falling for each other during the process.

Holidate, a romantic comedy flick, premiered on Netflix on October 28, 2020, Wednesday. The John Whitesell- directorial features an ensemble star cast led by Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Frances Fisher, and Alex Moffat, among others. Moreover, Ryan Gosling's cameo in Holidate has been trending on social media. However, that actor was one of the extras. Here is everything about the cast of Holidate that you must check out right away.

Holidate cast: Check out the Holidate characters below

Emma Roberts as Sloane

Emma Roberts plays the role of Sloane, who does not like spending holidays with her family because of being single. However, after meeting a guy with the same plight, she falls in love with him. Roberts has earlier appeared in flicks like Wild Child, and Aquamarine, among others.

Luke Bracy as Jackson

Luke Bracy portrays the character of Jackson, who suffers from the same situation as Sloane. He signs a pact to be with her as her boyfriend throughout the festive season. The actor has previously appeared in The November Man, Monte Carlo, and Point Break, to name a few.

Jessica Capshaw as Abby

Jessica Capshaw plays the role of Abby. She portrays Sloane’s elder sister in Holidate. Earlier, she has been a part of Grey’s Anatomy as Arizona Robbins.

Alex Moffat as Abby’s husband, Peter.

Meanwhile, Alex Moffat plays the role of Abby’s husband, Peter. He has appeared in various shows. People might recognize him as a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live

Frances Fisher as Sloane’s mother, Elaine

Frances Fisher plays the role of Sloane’s mother, Elaine. Like everyone else, she is interested in setting her daughter up with a doctor. Besides being in Holidate, fans might know her as Rose’s mother in Titanic. Moreover, she has appeared in Unforgiven, Ture Crime, and Fargo, among other projects.

