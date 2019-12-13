Hollywood Celebrity Posts On Social Media In 2019 That Broke The Internet

2019's Instagram game didn't disappoint the Instagrammers as the year saw some iconic moments in the history of Instagram that the people will remember for some time at least. From unbelievable Instagram breaking records to wedding and engagement announcements, every unexpected moment took place in the year 2019 that went viral. Take a look at the top 5 moments of the year.

Jennifer Lopez engagement to Alex Rodriguez

In March 2019, Jennifer Lopez- received a blinding diamond ring from partner Alex Rodriguez and announced their engagement. Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been together for over two years before they announced their engagement. Lopez has 11-year-old twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Alex has two daughters from his previous marriage.

Royal Baby

After the whole Prince Harry (Duke of Sussex) and Suits star Meghan Markle's (Duchess of Sussex) wedding bonanza, the next time the Instagram family went berserk was when the pair announced about the birth of their firstborn child. They named the child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Jennifer Aniston breaks the world record

Jennifer Aniston broke the Guinness World Record for gaining the fastest one million followers, in just five hours and 16 minutes of joining Instagram. The record was previously held by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Instagram account, @sussexroyal, gaining one million followers within five hours and 45 minutes.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello'-s makeout video became viral on the internet when the two of them shared how hurtful they felt after the audience pointed out that they were kissed like fish at their earlier public appearances. The alleged couple recently confirmed that they are indeed dating now.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's secret wedding

The American DJ Diplo live-streamed a glimpse of The Jonas Brothers' Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner's Vegas wedding. He shared a glimpse of the Vegas wedding through his Instagram post after which the Jonas-Turner wedding news became viral. Joe Jonas later said that Diplo ruined their secret Vegas wedding but he was still invited for Turner's France wedding ceremony.

