Marilyn Monroe Was Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances On This Day In 1962

On this day, August 5, in the year 1962, the Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Los Angeles. She was discovered nude, face down with a telephone in one hand and an empty bottle of pills to treat depression. Los Angeles police declared the actress’s cause of death as ‘suicide’ by overdosing on sedative drugs. Monroe was born as Norma Jean Mortenson in Los Angeles on 1 June 1926, according to reports.

Monroe started her career in modelling in the year 1946 after she signed a contract with 20th Century Fox and acquired ‘Marilyn Monroe’ as her screen name, a report confirmed. Having raised in an orphanage and later by foster parents, Monroe had a struggle prone childhood. Her mother, as per reports, suffered from mental instability and was confined in an asylum. At 16 years of age, the popular actress married an aircraft factory worker, but then later got divorced. Monroe shot to fame after she posed nude for a Hollywood calendar shoot in 1949 and her first break onscreen was the role in the movie The Asphalt Jungle and All About Eve. Although her role was supporting, and brief, her mind-blowing performance won her an opportunity of another movie contract with 20th Century Fox.

“I think I’m a mixture of simplicity and complexes, but I’m beginning to understand myself now.” - Marilyn Monroe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydxd3PrBg0 — Marilyn Monroe (@MarilynMonroe) August 4, 2020

Magnetic actress’ death remains a mystery

In 1956, the actress married playwright Arthur Miller a year after she finished studying at Actors Studio in New York City, and gave her first Hollywood hit film Some Like It Hot, a comedy flick, in the year 1959. A week prior to the film’s release she had divorced her husband, reports confirmed. Monroe consulted psychiatrist Dr. Ralph Greenson in 1961 for depression. The actress was rumored to have an alleged affair with the then US President John F. Kennedy. On August 5, 1962, she was found dead at her 12305 Fifth Helena Drive after administering Nembutal, a sleeping drug, aged 36. Several conspiracy theories surrounded her demise. Rejecting theories of substance abuse fans claimed that the actress was murdered to suppress news of her affair with US President JFK. Some called her emotionally unstable. The magnetic actress’s death, however, still remains a mystery.

Marilyn Monroe and Ella Fitzgerald. pic.twitter.com/3Nmn5B8mOg — Marilyn Monroe (@MarilynMonroe) July 1, 2020

(Image Credit: AP)

