Nick Jonas' B'day Wish For Priyanka And Other Hollywood Trending Posts From This Week

The entire world is currently on hold due to the global pandemic. But, in this digital world, Hollywood stars still continue to entertain their fans through social media. Here are their top posts of your favourite Hollywood stars from the past week. Read ahead to know more.

Top Instagram posts of Hollywood celebrities in the past week

Nick Jonas wishes wife Priyanka Chopra a "happy birthday"

International star Priyanka Chopra turned 38-year-old on July 18, 2020. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to wish Priyanka a happy birthday. He shared a picture with his wife. In it, the Quantico star is seen wearing a yellow colour sleeveless gown, sitting on her husband’s lap. The Sucker singer donned a floral shirt with brown sunglasses. Nick Jonas captioned the picture, “I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful. 🎂” [sic].

Dwayne Johnson’s pool day with his daughters

Dwayne “the rock” Johnson was seen spending time with his daughters in a pool. He shared a picture with Tiana Gia and Jasmine Johnson. The wrestler-turned-actor was holding his 2-year-old daughter in his arms while his 4-year-old daughter was in the pool by herself. Dwayne Johnson captioned the picture, “My pool days = Tia just wanting “daddy hold me” while I walk around inside the pool with her and Jazzy (resurfacing to catch her breath) swims up and bites my legs because “the shark has to kill the big monster” 👹🦈 🤷🏽‍♂️ Enjoy your families and stay healthy, my friends. #quarantinesilverblessings #thebigmonster” [sic].

Nicki Minaj’s Baby Bump photos

News about Nicki Minaj’s pregnancy was doing the rounds on the internet for quite a long time. The artists officially announced her pregnancy via her social media handles. She shared a few pictures flaunting her baby bump. The caption on one of Minaj’s post read, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛” [sic].

Hugh Jackman turns to farming

Celebrities are trying their hands on different things; from baking to cooking and more amid COVID-19 pandemic. Hugh Jackman mentioned that he is keeping himself busing by farming. The actor shared a picture of himself wearing a mask, sunglasses, and a hat while standing in a field holding a bucket of vegetables. He mentioned that he is volunteering for an organisation.

Orlando Bloom gets his late dog’s name tattooed

Orlando Bloom’s dog, Mighty, went missing last week. On July 22, 2020, the actor announced that he has passed away. In the loving memory of his dog, Bloom got his name inked on his chest. He shared the news with a long heartfelt note.

