Halloween 2020 Makes Fans Go Gaga Over Among Us-themed Props; Take A Look

Among Us is a popular mobile game that has been making news on social media for a long time now. A number of famous gamers and streamers have been playing this game for the past few months. And now as Halloween is just around the corner, Among Us fanatic have been taking the game to a whole new level. Among Us enthusiasts have been celebrating pre-Halloween with Among Us-themed props. Here’s taking a look at what the Among Us fans have made to celebrate the month of Orange.

Video gamers have been beginning the trend of carving their Pumpkins after their favourite video game animations over the past few days. Fans have also been trying to spice up the October month by creating Halloween shaped sweets. The idea about the same was put out on the Internet by fans who went on to post pictures about the same and, of course, as Halloween slowly falls over us, the idea just seems better by the minute. Take a look at some of the Halloween creatives made my fans and gamers.

everybody pay attention to my among us pumpkin 😡❤️ pic.twitter.com/IIORzrhtSc — ً ✿ 𝘫𝘦𝘯 (@heartfeltjen) October 17, 2020

y’all please look at my among us pumpkin pic.twitter.com/AbsLVjTRyq — jp (@jozloser) October 16, 2020

*chef kisses* to our among us pumpkin carvings😌🎃 pic.twitter.com/XTKd2dnmgC — Karina🪐 (@kkariiinnaa) October 18, 2020

...I blame lockdown... #AmongUs 🍪 DIY cookie cutter & first test batch (they're all vanilla flavoured, except the far right one - that one is sus) pic.twitter.com/DINiyjlClN — fransi (@fransikamili) September 23, 2020

More about Among Us

Among Us is an online multiplayer space-themed game which has been trending among the gaming community lately. The game, Among Us, is available on Android, iOS and even Microsoft Windows. As YouTube has been dominated with gamers streaming this mysterious space-related game, Among Us has become hugely popular. Not just the YouTubers of India, but this trend has also managed to go viral globally.

On Innersloth's official website, a small story was published about Among Us 2. The tale is about "The Future of Among Us" and says that they have "lots to do" and only need to prioritise and concentrate on their resources. In the same story, the makers also published an official statement that explained why the previously scheduled sequel, Among Us 2, was cancelled. PuffBallUnited, who is also the co-founder of Innersloth, issued the declaration. This news about the same was also released on their official Twitter accounts and has garnered a lot of attention.

