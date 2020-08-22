Take This Hollywood Trivia Quiz To Find Out If You Are True Blue Fan Of Classics

Only a real cinephile can say that they’ve watched all the classic Hollywood films. However, not a lot of them can claim that they know these films and actors inside and out. Thus, there's only one way to find out if you are a true blue movie buff or not. Here's a fun Hollywood quiz for moviegoers to test their knowledge about some of the most iconic films, actors and plotlines.

Also Read | Dua Lipa's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Find Out

You're a true cinephile if you can answer all of these questions

Robert De Niro's famous dialogue, “You talkin’ to me?" is from which thriller film of the legendary actor?

Cape Fear

Taxi Driver

Angel Heart

Hide And Seek

Which Hollywood film was about a woman who is determined to save her family from the devastation of the Civil War?

North and South

A Tale of Two Cities

Gone to the Wind

A Raisin in the Sun

Do you know which film was the first-ever feature-length animated movie?

Pinocchio

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Fantasia

Dumbo

Who played the protagonist in 1962's cult classic Lawrence of Arabia?

Richard Burton

Richard Harris

Peter O'Toole

Laurence Olivier

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Quiz: Match This PeeCee Film Dialogue To Her Movie

Which film by Cohen Brothers is said to be loosely based on true events and is known for its seamless blend of comedy and tragedy?

Fargo

Hail, Caesar!

True Grit

A Serious Man

Which Academy-Award winning actor essayed the role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron's disaster film 'Titanic'?

Joaquin Phoenix

Casey Affleck

Leonardo DiCaprio

Matthew McConaughey

In which drama film of the 1950s does late Bette Davis say, "Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy night"?

All About Eve

Dark Victory

The Little Foxes

A Stolen Life

Which filmmaker directed the Boris Karloff films and cult classics 'Frankenstein' and 'Bride of Frankenstein'?

Martin Scorses

James Whale

Ingmar Bergman

Federico Fellini.

Which infamous box-office bomb from the 1980s is said to have ruined the career of The Deer Hunter filmmaker Michael Cimino?

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot

Heaven’s Gate

The Deer Hunter

Desperate Hours

Also Read | Gal Gadot Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The ‘Death On The Nile’ Actor

Answers:

Taxi Driver Gone to the Wind Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Peter O'Toole Fargo Leonardo DiCaprio All About Eve James Whale Heaven’s Gate

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Plays A Quiz With Fans As He Shares His First Captured Picture; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.