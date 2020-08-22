Take This Hollywood Trivia Quiz To Find Out If You Are True Blue Fan Of Classics

Only a real cinephile can say that they’ve watched all the classic Hollywood films. However, not a lot of them can claim that they know these films and actors inside and out. Thus, there's only one way to find out if you are a true blue movie buff or not. Here's a fun Hollywood quiz for moviegoers to test their knowledge about some of the most iconic films, actors and plotlines.
Also Read | Dua Lipa's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Singer? Find Out
You're a true cinephile if you can answer all of these questions
Robert De Niro's famous dialogue, “You talkin’ to me?" is from which thriller film of the legendary actor?
- Cape Fear
- Taxi Driver
- Angel Heart
- Hide And Seek
Which Hollywood film was about a woman who is determined to save her family from the devastation of the Civil War?
- North and South
- A Tale of Two Cities
- Gone to the Wind
- A Raisin in the Sun
Do you know which film was the first-ever feature-length animated movie?
- Pinocchio
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Fantasia
- Dumbo
Who played the protagonist in 1962's cult classic Lawrence of Arabia?
- Richard Burton
- Richard Harris
- Peter O'Toole
- Laurence Olivier
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Quiz: Match This PeeCee Film Dialogue To Her Movie
Which film by Cohen Brothers is said to be loosely based on true events and is known for its seamless blend of comedy and tragedy?
- Fargo
- Hail, Caesar!
- True Grit
- A Serious Man
Which Academy-Award winning actor essayed the role of Jack Dawson in James Cameron's disaster film 'Titanic'?
- Joaquin Phoenix
- Casey Affleck
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- Matthew McConaughey
In which drama film of the 1950s does late Bette Davis say, "Fasten your seatbelts; it’s going to be a bumpy night"?
- All About Eve
- Dark Victory
- The Little Foxes
- A Stolen Life
Which filmmaker directed the Boris Karloff films and cult classics 'Frankenstein' and 'Bride of Frankenstein'?
- Martin Scorses
- James Whale
- Ingmar Bergman
- Federico Fellini.
Which infamous box-office bomb from the 1980s is said to have ruined the career of The Deer Hunter filmmaker Michael Cimino?
- Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
- Heaven’s Gate
- The Deer Hunter
- Desperate Hours
Also Read | Gal Gadot Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The ‘Death On The Nile’ Actor
Answers:
- Taxi Driver
- Gone to the Wind
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Peter O'Toole
- Fargo
- Leonardo DiCaprio
- All About Eve
- James Whale
- Heaven’s Gate
Also Read | Chiranjeevi Plays A Quiz With Fans As He Shares His First Captured Picture; See Here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.