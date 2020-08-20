Gal Gadot Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The ‘Death On The Nile’ Actor

Gal Gadot started her career as a model and was crowned Miss Israel in 2004. She then served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness/combat readiness instructor, after which she began studying law and international relations at IDC Herzliya college while building her modelling and acting career. Gal Gadot then portrayed the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009), a role she reprised in subsequent installments - Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.

Gal Gadot gained major recognition for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor went on to perform the role of Wonder Woman in the solo film Wonder Woman and Justice League in 2017. Gal Gadot is all set to star in her upcoming movie Death of the Nile. It also features an ensemble cast of stars including Hercule Poirot, as well as Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Here is a Gal Gadot quiz based on her career until now.

Gal Gadot quiz

1. At what age Gal Gadot was crowned as Miss Israel?

Age 18

Age 19

Age 20

Age 21

2. Which among these is Gal Gadot’s first international film?

Wonder Woman

Fast & Furious

Justice League

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. How many movies of Fast and Furious series featured Gal Gadot?

1

2

3

4

4. What was Gal Gadot’s third DC Extended Universe movie?

Harley Quin: Birds of Prey

Justice League

Wonder Woman

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

5. Which is Gal Gadot’s upcoming movie with Ryan Reynolds?

Death on the Nile

Red Notice

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Triple 9

6. Which Gal Gadot’s upcoming movie features Russell Brand and Armie Hammer?

Wonder Woman 1984

Death on the Nile

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Red Notice

7. Which Maroon 5 music video featured Gal Gadot alongside Cardi B?

Memories

Girls Like You

Sugar

One More

8. What is the name of Gal Gadot’s production company?

Pilot

Pilot Struck

Pilot Rules

Pilot Wave

9. Gal Gadot’s husband Yaron belongs to which field?

Movies

Culinary

Business

Real-Estate

10. Which among these DC Extended Universe movies did not feature Gal Gadot?

Wonder Woman 1984

Suicide Squad

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Justice League

Gal Gadot quiz - answers

Age 18

Fast & Furious

3

Justice League

Red Notice

Death of the Nile

Girls Like You

Pilot Wave

Real- estate

Suicide Squad

