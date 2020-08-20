Gal Gadot Quiz: Test Your Knowledge About The ‘Death On The Nile’ Actor

Gal Gadot started her career as a model and was crowned Miss Israel in 2004. She then served two years in the Israel Defense Forces as a fitness/combat readiness instructor, after which she began studying law and international relations at IDC Herzliya college while building her modelling and acting career. Gal Gadot then portrayed the role of Gisele Yashar in Fast & Furious (2009), a role she reprised in subsequent installments - Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6.
Gal Gadot gained major recognition for her role as Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movie Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actor went on to perform the role of Wonder Woman in the solo film Wonder Woman and Justice League in 2017. Gal Gadot is all set to star in her upcoming movie Death of the Nile. It also features an ensemble cast of stars including Hercule Poirot, as well as Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright. Here is a Gal Gadot quiz based on her career until now.
