Chiranjeevi Plays A Quiz With Fans As He Shares His First Captured Picture; See Here

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor Chiranjeevi took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, to celebrate the occasion of World Photography Day. The actor shared his first-ever captured picture and also played a guessing game with his fans. Fans have gone all out in answering the quiz.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chiranjeevi shared a monochrome picture that shows five small kids standing next to each other and are looking right at the camera. This picture was captured by none other than Chiranjeevi. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to quiz his fans and he told them that they know one of the kids out of the five standing in the photo. And he asked the fans to guess who he is. He wrote, “à°¨à±‡à°¨à± à°¤à±€à°¸à°¿à°¨ à°®à±Šà°¦à°Ÿà°¿ à°«à±‹à°Ÿà±‹ ... ... à°ˆ à°à°¦à±à°—à±à°°à°¿à°²à±‹ à°’à°• à°µà±à°¯à°•à±à°¤à°¿ à°®à±€à°•à± à°¬à°¾à°—à°¾ à°¤à±†à°²à±à°¸à± ... ...à°šà±†à°ªà±à°ªà±à°•à±‹à°‚à°¡à°¿ à°šà±‚à°¦à±à°¦à°¾à°‚.” Take a look at the post below.

Seeing this post, fans flooded the comment section by guessing the person in the picture. Netizens commented saying that the person in the picture is Pawan Kalyan who Chiranjeevi had asked to guess. Apart from that fans also went on to praise the actor’s photography skills. One of the users wrote, “Sir, the person you referred to is Pawan Kalyan”. While the other one wrote, “Wow wow so cute sir”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this picture, the actor shared another picture on the occasion of World Photography Day. He shared a monochrome picture of his father holding his bicycle. His father can be seen sporting a light coloured shirt and pant along with a pair of sunglasses.

Along with the picture, the actor also revealed the actor to the quiz he played with his fans and also described this pic. He wrote, “yes ... ...à°®à±€ à°—à±†à°¸à± à°°à±ˆà°Ÿà±. à°† à°à°¦à±à°—à±à°°à± à°®à°§à±à°¯à°²à±‹ à°‰à°¨à±à°¨ à°®à±‚à°¡à±‹ à°µà±à°¯à°•à±à°¤à°¿ à°¨à°¾ à°šà°¿à°¨à±à°¨ à°¤à°®à±à°®à±à°¡à± à°ªà°µà°¨à± à°•à°³à±à°¯à°¾à°£à±. à°‡à°¦à°¿ à°¨à±‡à°¨à± à°¤à±€à°¸à°¿à°¨ à°°à±†à°‚à°¡à±‹ à°«à±‹à°Ÿà±‹. à°®à°¾ à°¨à°¾à°¨à±à°¨à°—à°¾à°°à±.” Which translates to “yes ... ... your guess is right. The third person in the middle of those five is my younger brother Pawan Kalyan. This is the second photo I took of our father.” Take a look at the post below.

