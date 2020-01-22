Hollywood Movies On Same-sex Relationships That Were Well-received By Audience

A lot of filmmakers have been making films about the Queer (LGBTQ) community in a push to be more inclusive and diverse. While there are not many movies that have dealt with the concept of homosexuality and queerness, there are a few in Hollywood that have broached upon the topic. Here are some of the best Hollywood movies based on same-sex couples relationships.

Love, Simon

Love, Simon an American teen comedy-drama stars Nick Robinson as Simon Spier, a high school boy who keeps his feelings about being gay, to himself. The film focuses on the acceptance issues faced by people from the LGBTQ community and how Simon overcomes it. This was the first major film by a major Hollywood studio to focus on same-sex teenage romance.

Carol

Starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara, Carol is a love story focusing on same-sex love. It’s about a woman Therese who works in a departmental store and meets Carol. Things take an unexpected turn from then on when the two develop feelings for each other.

Weekend

Weekend is about two men Russell and Glen who meet for a one night stand. However, from the next day onwards they end up spending most of their time together. This film stars Sasheer Zamata and Tone Bell as the leads, and the film received mixed reviews from the critics.

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain, an American romantic film released in 2005 was adapted from a short story. The story is about two shepherds who develop a sexual and emotional relationship, but things get complicated when they decide to get married to their girlfriends, respectively.

All About My Mother

All About My Mother not only focuses on the same-sex relationship but also focuses on homosexualism and transsexualism. Starring Cecilia Roth as Manuela, the film is about her struggle dealing with homosexuality. The film was a commercially successful film and the actors even bagged a few awards for the same.

