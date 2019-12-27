Hollywood News Highlights This Week; Star Wars Release To Kim Kardashian's New Controversy

From Kim Kardashian's blackface controversy to Mariah Carey's song once again topping charts during Christmas, a lot has gone down this week. Even the much-awaited Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made its world premiere earlier this week. Here is a quick wrap-up for this week's biggest Hollywood news.

Kim Kardashian's blackface controversy

Kim Kardashian was once again accused of using blackface by her fans online. This controversy occurred when Kim posted some pictures of her recent photoshoot for an entertainment magazine. Many fans noticed that the makeup and lighting made Kim's skin appear much darker than it actually is. This enraged many online, who accused her of using blackface.

Mariah Carey's song back on top of music charts

Mariah Carey's song, All I Want For Christmas Is You, has become an iconic Christmas track ever since its release. The song once again rose to the top of the music charts, thanks to Christmas being right in the middle of the week. Mariah Carey also revealed why she changes the tune for her song so often and why she keeps updating the song each Christmas. She opened up about the fact that All I Want For Christmas Is You was very close to her heart, which is why she nitpicked it a lot and always found new ways to improve it.

Chrissy Teigen to make a new documentary

Popular model and TV star, Chrissy Teigen, recently revealed that she was producing a new documentary film. The documentary that she is making is titled Fries! The movie, which is all about the history and making of French fries. The movie will feature food experts who will discuss the intricate details of the French fries industry.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Cats released this week

The much-awaited ninth entry into the Star Wars film saga released earlier this week. The movie is the conclusion of both Disney's sequel trilogy as well as the entire Star Wars saga as a whole. However, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and fans alike. Despite the negativity surrounding the film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has already made over $500 million at the Box Office. Meanwhile, the musical film Cats has been panned by viewers as well as critics for its poor CGI and script.

