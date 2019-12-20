The Debate
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Using 'blackface' After Latest Photoshoot

Hollywood News

Kim Kardashian was recently accused of using blackface by many of her fans after she posted some pictures of her latest photoshoot, where she looked much darker

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
kim kardashian

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy. The makeup mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently came under fire for allegedly using blackface. This is not the first time that Kim has been accused of using makeup to darken the colour of her skin. The controversy began when Kim shared the pictures of her photoshoot with a leading magazine in Hollywood. Upon viewing the images, many of her fans were enraged as the thought that she was trying to look darker than she actually is and accused her of Blackface.

Kim Kardashian accused of Blackface by fans after her photoshoot

Read|Kim Kardashian defends her Christmas decorations, says 'the kids climb over them'

In the pictures that featured in the magazine, Kim Kardashian could be seen wearing an afro wig along with luxurious diamonds and pearls. She was also seen wearing a black strapless sequined dress that was highly stylized. However, it was not Kim Kardashian's attire that caught her fans' attention. Instead, many noticed that Kim's makeup and the lighting for the shoot made her look much darker in skin tone than she actually was. This fact immediately enraged many of her fans, who took to social media and accused Kim of using blackface. 

Read|Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's most loved-up photos; see pics

Read|Kris Jenner's wax statue creeps out Kim Kardashian

Read|Here's what Kim Kardashian knows about Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott's relationship status
 

 

 

