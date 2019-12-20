Kim Kardashian Accused Of Using 'blackface' After Latest Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy. The makeup mogul and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently came under fire for allegedly using blackface. This is not the first time that Kim has been accused of using makeup to darken the colour of her skin. The controversy began when Kim shared the pictures of her photoshoot with a leading magazine in Hollywood. Upon viewing the images, many of her fans were enraged as the thought that she was trying to look darker than she actually is and accused her of Blackface.

Kim Kardashian accused of Blackface by fans after her photoshoot

Read|Kim Kardashian defends her Christmas decorations, says 'the kids climb over them'

Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag. ✨✨✨ WHAT A DREAM ✨✨✨

Art Direction by @manfredthierrymugler. Photographed by @alixmalka

Styled by @maryammalakpour

Make Up @makeupbymario

Hair @peter.savic pic.twitter.com/x1hJ50H3q8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 19, 2019

In the pictures that featured in the magazine, Kim Kardashian could be seen wearing an afro wig along with luxurious diamonds and pearls. She was also seen wearing a black strapless sequined dress that was highly stylized. However, it was not Kim Kardashian's attire that caught her fans' attention. Instead, many noticed that Kim's makeup and the lighting for the shoot made her look much darker in skin tone than she actually was. This fact immediately enraged many of her fans, who took to social media and accused Kim of using blackface.

Read|Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's most loved-up photos; see pics

It’s not cool or cute. No I don’t feel honored as a black woman. Some fear us first bc of our chocolate, they hate & mistreat us. And you want to wear it like an accessory? Go rinse off our struggle! Anything for publicity. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) December 19, 2019

Kim let's get real you gotta fire the people who work for you cause the fact that no one stood up and said that this is black face during the team meeting, the photoshoot, the editing, etc, them people just working for a paycheck.This had to go through possibly hundreds of people — CAPRICORN QUEEN 👑 (@Elvia23075305) December 19, 2019

I literally saw her name at the bottom and was super confused as to why some other woman was in the picture?? I thought it was like an ad for her work or something??? and i just........ kimmy. ma’am. no — ✨𝖍𝖆𝖓✨ (@shmejkal) December 19, 2019

that’s literally blackface pic.twitter.com/eXuePulBLC — ceo of jacobdaya (@holyterrrain) December 19, 2019

I legit thought this was a black model. For reference, this is what Kim K looks like without tan: pic.twitter.com/nLcy1EJpVV — Ella (@Ella58577505) December 19, 2019

Read|Kris Jenner's wax statue creeps out Kim Kardashian

Read|Here's what Kim Kardashian knows about Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott's relationship status



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.