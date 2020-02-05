Jim Carrey's Best Comic Roles Across His Illustrious Hollywood Career

Jim Carrey is one of the most popular comic actors in Hollywood. He has acted in countless films and is known to entertain the audience with his offbeat characters. He gained recognition in the sketch comedy television series In Living Color. From then on, there was no looking back for Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey was last seen in the movie Dark Crimes that was based on David Grann's article True Crime: A Postmodern Murder Mystery. The actor will be next seen in Sonic the Hedgehog which is set to hit the big screen this year. Apart from this, he has also won the best actor award for his movies like The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. Let us take a look at some of the best movies throughout his career.

Best movies of Jim Carrey

Dumb and Dumber

The movie is about two friends who stumble upon a briefcase and find that the money in the briefcase belongs to someone else. The movie was a critical hit which also had a part two that released in 2014, titled Dumb and Dumber To. Jim Carrey essayed the role of Lloyd Christmas in the movie.

The Mask

After two successful hits, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Dumb and Dumber, the year 1994 saw another Jim Carrey classic cult movie titled The Mask. The plot of the movie revolves around Stanley (Jim Carrey) who is a bank employee. His life takes an adventurous turn when he finds a wooden mask that changes everything he knows.

Liar Liar

The movie Liar Liar is about a lawyer whose life is built on lies. His life takes an ugly turn when his son wishes for him to not lie for a day. Jim Carrey was praised for his role in the movie, essaying the character of Fletcher Reede. The actor was also nominated for Best Actor at Golden Globe Award for his performance.

Ace Ventura : Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective shot Jim Carrey to fame in Hollywood and was one of his most successful films of all times. He played the role of Ace Ventura in the movie and was highly appreciated by fans. The film had a budget of $15 million and it earned $107.2 million worldwide.

Bruce Almighty

The movie initially received mixed reviews from fans but later went to become of one Jim Carrey's most popular films. The story of the movie is about a guy who complains about God too often and is given almighty powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world. Jim played the lead role in the movie opposite Jennifer Aniston. His character Bruce Nolan in the movie tickled the funny bones of the audience.

