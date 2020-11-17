'Home Alone 2' Director Chris Columbus Admits Trump 'bullied His Way' Into The Sequel

In an interview with the Insider, Home Alone director Chris Columbus revealed that Donald Trump ‘bullied’ his way into a cameo appearance in the sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. When asked about Trump’s cameo in the 1992 movie, Columbus admitted that he had to get the permission from Trump, owner of The Plaza Hotel to shoot in the lobby. Columbus said that they couldn’t recreate the extravagant lobby with a soundstage, as a real-life hotel lobby was a crucial part of the movie.

Chris Columbus reveals that Donald Trump ‘bullied’ his way into a cameo in Home Alone 2

Also read: Donald Trump Responds To Being Edited Out Of 'Home Alone 2: Lost In New York'

Agreeing to the request of the director, Trump came up with a condition saying that the only way the director could use the Plaza was if he was in the movie. When the movie was screened for the first time, Columbus revealed that people cheered when Trump showed up on the screen and that was the oddest thing that happened. Columbus while speaking to his editor commented, “Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience,” but he ultimately bullied his way into the movie.

Also read: Where Was Goonies Filmed? The 1985 Film Was Shot In Three Different Locations; Read

In the scene, Trump plays Kevin wandering through the lobby in need of directions. In the sequel, Columbus found another way to make the concept of the cameo character Kevin work again for his fans. In Home Alone 2, Kevin is seen mistakenly boarding the wrong plane at the airport. And rather joining his family in Florida, he ends up alone in New York City. The movie Home Alone completed 30 years of release this November. The movies are a Christmas favourites for many fans globally and fans are eagerly waiting for a reboot of Home Alone which is currently on the way from Disney.

Also read: 'Home Alone' Star Macaulay Culkin Auditioned For 'Once Upon...' But It Was A Disaster

Donald Trump has also appeared in Ghosts Can’t Do It, 54, Two Weeks Notice, Wall Street: Never Sleeps, Zoolander and Celebrity.

Image Source: A still from Home Alone 2

After a massive campaign, US witnessed a very close election battle between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden on November 3. With record mail-in ballots being polled amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, the results were inconclusive on November 3, as millions of ballots remained to be counted. Biden broke Barack Obama's record of 2008 elections getting over 78 million as the polls saw the highest voter turnout since 1908. As he inched closer to victory, he maintained 'Every vote must be counted'.

Also read: Kevin De Bruyne Goes 'Home Alone' On Christmas, Draws Uncanny Macaulay Culkin Resemblance

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.