Home Alone Actor Macaulay Culkin Asks Fans ‘wanna Feel Old?’ As He Rings In 40th Birthday

Macaulay Culkin is celebrating his 40th birthday today that is on August 27. The actor ringed in his birthday with some witty tweets that expressed his thoughts on the day. The actor of Home Alone fame engaged with his followers on Twitter. He asked his fans if everyone wants to 'feel old'.

In the Twitter post, Macaulay Culkin wrote, “Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome.” After some time, the actor followed up the tweet with another one writing, “It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job.” Macaulay Culkin made sure that everyone who adored him as a child actor knows that he is now 40 years old. The actor posted another tweet that read, “Since I'm 40 I think it's about time to start my midlife crisis. I'm thinking of picking up surfing. Do you all have any suggestions?”. He also teased his followers with several witty tweets, one of which read, “Do any of you have Photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I'd look?”.

Check out all of the Home Alone actor's tweets

Hey guys, wanna feel old?



I'm 40.



You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old.



I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Since I'm 40 I think it's about time to start my midlife crisis.



I'm thinking of picking up surfing.



Do you all have any suggestions? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I'd look? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Macaulay Culkin is popular for his stint in the Home Alone franchise. The actor catapulted into fame as a child actor in the early years of 1990. In the past, he starred in Home Alone part one and two. He was also seen in My Girl, a family romance drama that released in 1991. After a span of three years, he was seen in the hit comedy film Richie Rich. However, after his acting days as a child and winning over the hearts of the audience, the actor has not participated in any notable project.

However, recent reports suggest that the actor will be seen in American Horror Story, in the tenth edition of the series. He will be a part of the horror-thriller cast. Apart from that, he was last seen essaying an important role in the year 2019 with Jordan Weiss' Dollface. He has been running a personal website and a podcast site under the title Bunny Ears for a few years now.

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of Home Alone and Macaulay Culkin's Instagram

