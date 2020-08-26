Macaulay Culkin's Birthday: Here Is A Trivia Quiz To Know The 'Home Alone' Actor Better

Macaulay Culkin celebrates his birthday today as he turns 39. The actor is popular for appearing in the Home Alone films. Over the years, Macaulay Culkin has done a number of films as a child actor for which he was loved. Richie Rich in 1994, Home Alone in 1990, My Girl in 1991, were some of the notable films starring Macaulay Culkin. In these years, Macaulay Culkin garnered himself a tremendous fan following due to his charming performance in films. Despite being young in age, Macaulay Culkin managed to win several hearts of fans with his acting abilities and thus become a huge star. Currently, the actor has not been spotted in too many films; however, he is still active on social media. On the occasion of Macaulay Culkin’s birthday, here is a trivia quiz that will help you to know the actor better.
Also Read | Daisy Shah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Jai Ho' Actor
Also Read | Rupert Grint's Birthday Quiz: How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor? Find Out
Also Read | 'The Batman' Trivia Quiz That Could Determine If You Are A True Fan Of Caped Crusader
Also Read | Books Quiz: You're A True Avid Reader If You Can Guess These Classics Based On Their Plot
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.