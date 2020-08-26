Last Updated:

Macaulay Culkin's Birthday: Here Is A Trivia Quiz To Know The 'Home Alone' Actor Better

It is Macaulay Culkin's birthday and thus here is a fun quiz to know more about the Home Alone actor in a better way. Read further ahead to know more.

Written By
Gladwin Menezes
Macaulay Culkin's birthday

Macaulay Culkin celebrates his birthday today as he turns 39. The actor is popular for appearing in the Home Alone films. Over the years, Macaulay Culkin has done a number of films as a child actor for which he was loved. Richie Rich in 1994, Home Alone in 1990, My Girl in 1991, were some of the notable films starring Macaulay Culkin. In these years, Macaulay Culkin garnered himself a tremendous fan following due to his charming performance in films. Despite being young in age, Macaulay Culkin managed to win several hearts of fans with his acting abilities and thus become a huge star. Currently, the actor has not been spotted in too many films; however, he is still active on social media. On the occasion of Macaulay Culkin’s birthday, here is a trivia quiz that will help you to know the actor better.

Also Read | Daisy Shah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Jai Ho' Actor

Macaulay Culkin's birthday: Here is a trivia quiz to know the actor better 

Also Read | Rupert Grint's Birthday Quiz: How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor? Find Out

In which year Macaulay was born?

  • 1984
  • 1980
  • 1979
  • 1990

 

Macaulay Culkin is from a very big family, how many siblings does he have?

  • Ten
  • Seven
  • Nine
  • Five

What is Macaulay Culkin's real name?

  • Macaulay Culkin
  • Macaulay Christian Culkin
  • Macaulay Kit Culkin
  • Macaulay Carson Culkin
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Macaulay 'Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania) on

 

Macaulay is mostly known by playing this character in Home Alone movies

  • Marv
  • Harry
  • Peter McCallister
  • Kevin McCallister
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Macaulay 'Instagram' Culkin (@culkamania) on

 

Macaulay was a great friend of Michael Jackson and appeared in this Jackson's music video

  • Billie Jean
  • Thriller
  • Black or White
  • Beat It

 

Culkin dated this famous actress for 8 years

  • Natalie Portman
  • Cameron Diaz
  • Mila Kunis
  • Courtney Cox

 

What is the name of Macaulay's music band?

  • The Burger Underground
  • The Tomato Underground
  • The Pasta Underground
  • The Pizza Underground

 

What was the name of the first movie where Macaulay appeared after a 9-year break?

  • The Wrong Ferrari
  • Party Monster
  • Sex and Breakfast
  • Adam Green’s Aladdin

 

Macaulay Culkin authored a novel that was published in 2006. What was the name of his novel?

  • Junior
  • Tryst With Fame
  • Why Not Me?
  • Bossypants

Also Read | 'The Batman' Trivia Quiz That Could Determine If You Are A True Fan Of Caped Crusader

Answers

  • 1980
  • Seven
  • Macaulay Carson Culkin
  • Kevin McCallister
  • Black or White
  • Mila Kunis
  • The Pizza Underground
  • Party Monster
  • Junior

Also Read | Books Quiz: You're A True Avid Reader If You Can Guess These Classics Based On Their Plot

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT