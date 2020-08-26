Macaulay Culkin's Birthday: Here Is A Trivia Quiz To Know The 'Home Alone' Actor Better

Macaulay Culkin celebrates his birthday today as he turns 39. The actor is popular for appearing in the Home Alone films. Over the years, Macaulay Culkin has done a number of films as a child actor for which he was loved. Richie Rich in 1994, Home Alone in 1990, My Girl in 1991, were some of the notable films starring Macaulay Culkin. In these years, Macaulay Culkin garnered himself a tremendous fan following due to his charming performance in films. Despite being young in age, Macaulay Culkin managed to win several hearts of fans with his acting abilities and thus become a huge star. Currently, the actor has not been spotted in too many films; however, he is still active on social media. On the occasion of Macaulay Culkin’s birthday, here is a trivia quiz that will help you to know the actor better.

Also Read | Daisy Shah's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'Jai Ho' Actor

Macaulay Culkin's birthday: Here is a trivia quiz to know the actor better

Also Read | Rupert Grint's Birthday Quiz: How Well You Know The 'Harry Potter' Actor? Find Out

In which year Macaulay was born?

1984

1980

1979

1990

Macaulay Culkin is from a very big family, how many siblings does he have?

Ten

Seven

Nine

Five

What is Macaulay Culkin's real name?

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Christian Culkin

Macaulay Kit Culkin

Macaulay Carson Culkin

Macaulay is mostly known by playing this character in Home Alone movies

Marv

Harry

Peter McCallister

Kevin McCallister

Macaulay was a great friend of Michael Jackson and appeared in this Jackson's music video

Billie Jean

Thriller

Black or White

Beat It

Culkin dated this famous actress for 8 years

Natalie Portman

Cameron Diaz

Mila Kunis

Courtney Cox

What is the name of Macaulay's music band?

The Burger Underground

The Tomato Underground

The Pasta Underground

The Pizza Underground

What was the name of the first movie where Macaulay appeared after a 9-year break?

The Wrong Ferrari

Party Monster

Sex and Breakfast

Adam Green’s Aladdin

Macaulay Culkin authored a novel that was published in 2006. What was the name of his novel?

Junior

Tryst With Fame

Why Not Me?

Bossypants

Also Read | 'The Batman' Trivia Quiz That Could Determine If You Are A True Fan Of Caped Crusader

Answers

1980

Seven

Macaulay Carson Culkin

Kevin McCallister

Black or White

Mila Kunis

The Pizza Underground

Party Monster

Junior

Also Read | Books Quiz: You're A True Avid Reader If You Can Guess These Classics Based On Their Plot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.