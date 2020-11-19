'Home Alone' Has A Plot Hole Which Even Its Director Could Not Explain; Find Out

Home Alone is certainly one of the most popular comedies among children, even decades after its release. The Home Alone plot is based around the Christmas holidays which shows 8-year-old Kevin McCallister left behind in his home by accident by his family, who fly away to Paris. While the story and entertainment value of the film has appealed to people of all ages, there is a plot hole in the film that even the director of the film hasn’t been able to explain; have a look at it.

Plot hole in Home Alone

The Home Alone plot follows a little Kevin who is left home alone and has a great time realizing that he is all by himself. He soon finds out that two robbers, Harry and Marv have evil plans of breaking in and robbing his house and decides to tackle them himself by setting up traps for them all around the house; which causes hilarious mayhem for the robbers. However, the hole in the Home Alone plot comes just before the robbers enter his house when Kevin is about to eat his dinner.

According to CheatSheet, the Home Alone director Chris Columbus has failed to explain this part of the film. “Interesting. I have no idea. And if memory serves me, he set up this dinner and the guys show up? That is a mystery to me. Maybe something was cut, but that footage is long gone. I have no idea why that happened, but all this is going to make me go and rewatch it later today,” the Home Alone director said. Columbus also mentioned that he had never talked about this scene.

Apart from Macaulay Culkin (Kevin) himself, the Home Alone cast includes other famous actors such as Joe Pesci, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Stern and more. This was followed by more sequels along with reboots in the coming years that had reprised young Macaulay Culkin in the second sequel as well. The first Home Alone, however, still remains one of the most popular holiday films to date among young audiences.

