Brad Pitt Has A Strained "nonexistent" Relationship With Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt: Reports

According to a recent report by an entertainment magazine, Brad Pitt is having problems connecting with his two estranged sons, Maddox and Pax Jolie-Pitt. This news was given to the magazine by a source close to the actor. According to the source, Brad Pitt's relationship with his sons has been under strain after they had a massive fight in 2016. Moreover, the source told the entertainment magazine that Brad Pitt's relationship with Maddox Jolie-Pitt "continues to be nonexistent."

According to reports, Brad Pitt and his son Maddox Jolie-Pitt have a "nonexistent" relationship

According to the report by an entertainment magazine, Brad Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt were at odds since 2016 after the two had a massive fight in a private jet flight to Los Angeles. Reportedly, this fight is what led to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce. Further, the magazine alleged that Brad Pitt was disappointed that Maddox Jolie-Pitt was not "receptive" to the former's attempts at mending their relationship.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt joined the Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea. However, he recently returned to the United States and moved in with his mother Angelina Jolie due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Maddox Jolie-Pitt will probably stay in Los Angeles with his mother as most colleges in Korea are opting for online classes.

A source close to Brad Pitt also told the entertainment magazine that the actor was not very close to his second son, Pax Jolie-Pitt. However, the source reportedly claimed that Brad Pitt wanted to change that and was trying to bond with his younger son. The source told the magazine that with Maddox overseas for college, Pitt is hopeful that he will be able to connect with Pax once he is free of his older brother's influence.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt was the only member of Brad Pitt's family who openly issued a statement about his strained relationship with his father. In September of 2019, Maddox was interviewed at his college campus by a paparazzi. When asked if Brad Pitt was coming to visit him, Maddox simply stated that he did not know what was happening. The paparazzi then asked Maddox about his relationship with his father. Maddox replied by saying “Whatever happens, happens."

