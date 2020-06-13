'Wonder Woman 1984' To Release On October 2, Gal Gadot Says 'It Will Be Worth The Wait'

The COVID-19 pandemic has really been testing the patience of superhero movie buffs. After being postponed from November 2019 to August 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot as Diana Prince will finally see the light of the day on October 2, 2020. The actor took to her Instagram account and made the announcement as she expressed her excitement for the release.

Gal Gadot wrote, "The new release date for WW84 is October 2, 2020. Wow, it's finally happening, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that stuck with us through this time, thank you so much! We couldn't have done this without you. I'm so excited for you to get to see it #WW84 it will be worth the wait. ❤️"

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins tweeted the news on Friday and wrote, "Wish we were sharing our film yesterday but there are more important things going on in our world we'd rather you focus on for now.. Thank you to our fans for being so great, by our sides."

Wonder Woman 1984 or WW84, an upcoming DC Comics film, is a sequel to the 2017 movie Wonder Woman which starred actors Gal Gadot and Chris Pine in the lead. The movie will feature Gal Gadot as the eponymous superhero opposite Bridesmaids actor Christen Wig as the main antagonist Cheetah.

Story of Wonder Woman

The 2017 film Wonder Woman followed the story of Diana, an immortal Amazon warrior goddess who is the crown princess of the fictional island nation of Themyscira. The daughter of Queen Hippolyta and Greek god Zeus and had been given to the Amazons to be raised. The princess is raised in an all-female environment where she learns suave self-defense techniques.

On hearing about an impending war - World War I- and believing supervillain Ares to be responsible for the war, Diana arms herself with the "Godkiller" sword, the electrifying lasso, and shielding armor before leaving Themyscira to stop the villain. However, the trailer of Wonder Woman 1984 which was released in December last year promises a fiery and unstoppable Diana who now knows the workings of the human world.

A new era of wonder begins. #WW84 in theaters June 5. pic.twitter.com/803dDBaYTA — Wonder Woman (@WonderWomanFilm) December 8, 2019

