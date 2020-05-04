Patty Jenkins Reveals Why 'Wonder Woman 1984' Will Feature Two Antagonists

Wonder Woman has been one of the most anticipated DC movies since its release. The film has been a trending topic due to its now-pushed release date. It is now going to be released in August and the fans certainly can’t wait for it to be out in the theatres. The film Wonder Woman 1984 will feature two new villains including Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah as well as businessman Maxwell Lord. The film’s director, Patty Jenkins has opened up about why will Wonder Woman 1984 feature two villains. Read more to know about Wonder Woman 1984.

In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again. Excited to redate our WW84 film to August 14, 2020. I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzPUM7uQ1n — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 24, 2020

Patty Jenkins speaks about her Wonder Woman 1984 villain

Patty Jenkins recently spoke about her upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 to a news publishing house. During the conversation, she revealed how the 2 villains were brought in and she also said that the story was the thing that gave birth to the need for both of them. She also mentioned that she didn’t need both the villains in her film but it was important to add them for the film’s story. Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, is the first villain who is going to play a huge part in this film. Patty also spoke about the real reason to cast Kristen Wiig opposite Gal Gadot. Patty Jenkins said Kristen Wiig certainly brings a contrasting character, which is what the makers need for the film.

The reason they chose Kristen Wiig is that they feared that if they cast another prominent model, it would have end up being a “cat fight”. The director also spoke about Pedro Pascal, who is going to be seen as Maxwell Lord. She said that Pedro is perfect for this role and called his character as a 'Wonder Woman' character. She ended the conversation by saying that he has done a fantastic job in the film.

