Mary Kate Olsen And Olivier Sarkozy: How Did The Two Meet? What Is Their Age Difference?

Mary-Kate Olsen and her twin sister Ashley Olsen have been living their current lives behind the screens. They have experienced their fair share of spotlight since first appearing on Full House at the age of six months old. They have been working away from the film industry and focusing on their clothing brands, The Row and Elizabeth and James. They have currently been living their life in totality away from the mainstream media. But since 2012, Mary-Kate Olsen has been getting a lot more attention. This was because she was regularly being spotted at various sporting events and around New York City with her now-husband, Olivier Sarkozy. Recently, she filed for emergency divorce from him. Now fans have been asking questions about how the two met. Read more to know about Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

Also Read | Mary-Kate Olsen Seeks Emergency Order For Divorce From Pierre Olivier Sarkozy: Report

Also Read | Greg Olsen To Rock NFL Again After Inking $7 Million Contract With Seattle Seahawks

How Did Mary-Kate Olsen Meet Her Husband Olivier Sarkozy?

Olivier Sarkozy is a half-brother to the former president of France, Nicolas Sarkozy. Reportedly, he is a banker and he currently resides in the US. But how did these two from different backgrounds meet? Reports say that it was at a party but there has been no additional information about their first encounter. The two started being spotted around New York which attracted a lot of attention given their 17-year age gap. It is also said that despite being from different backgrounds, Olivier Sarkozy was extremely fond of Mary-Kate Olsen.

Also Read | Musicals ‘& Juliet,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Seek Olivier Awards

After dating for two years, Sarkozy proposed in February of 2014. The two then got married on a private residence in Manhattan and their wedding was held in secret, with no cell phones allowed and only 50 guests present. No pictures or videos from their wedding was ever released in the media. It is clear that Mary-Kate Olsen wants to keep her life private thus a very small amount of information has been publicly shared about the couple’s wedding or their relationship as a whole.

In 2017, Mary Kate Olsen did an interview with an entertainment magazine and spoke about her marriage life. She said she feels they are lucky as working hard comes quite naturally for them. She indicated that having a husband, two step-kids and her business is difficult at times. She suggests finding the thing that helps you relax and look for it if you haven’t found it.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Mom Opens Up About Daughter's Marriage Plans; Says 'there's No Pressure'

Also Read | Is Marriage On The Cards For Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid? Matching Bracelets Spark New Rumours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.