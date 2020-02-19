Greg Olsen To Rock NFL Again After Inking $7 Million Contract With Seattle Seahawks

After spending nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Greg Olsen was released by his team earlier this year. Reports then surfaced of Greg Olson being courted to become an NFL analyst. However, the Seattle Seahawks have now roped in the player in an effort to bolster their ranks, thus calling an end to Greg Olsen's Panthers chapter.

Three-time Pro Bowler ✅

One of the league's most accomplished tight ends ✅



Welcome to Seattle, @gregolsen88! pic.twitter.com/FU5Fg4Shlt — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 19, 2020

NFL Trade: Greg Olsen's Panthers chapter draws to a close as TE moves to Seattle Seahawks

Greg Olsen turns 35 in March. However, that did not deter the Seattle Seahawks from roping in the 13-year NFL veteran. Greg Olsen's contract will run for a period of one year. There will be a payout of a reported $7 million. Since Greg Olsen was released by the Carolina Panthers, his contract will not cost the Seattle Seahawks a draft pick compensation. According to reports, Greg Olsen was courted by the Buffalo Bills, the Washington Redskins and the Seattle Seahawks.

Greg Olsen contract details

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport stated that the Greg Olsen contract includes $5.5 million in guarantees. Considering the fact that the Seattle Seahawks were light on the tight ends section, Greg Olsen will be a welcome addition for Seattle Seahawks fans. The Seattle Seahawks' troubles in the tight end section are well-documented. Starting tight end Will Dissly's promising start to his second season in Seattle was derailed by an Achilles injury while veteran Ed Dickson also did not feature for the Seahawks all year.

I guess my references checked out 👊 https://t.co/p4RkBMHyac — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) February 19, 2020

Interestingly, Greg Olsen did drop a couple of hints regarding a possible move to Seattle earlier this month. Olsen retweeted a picture of Cam Newton whispering in QB Russell Wilson's ear with what he imagined Newton was telling Wilson. "That Greg Olsen can still play," read the ex-Panthers man's caption on Twitter. Greg Olsen currently ranks fifth among tight ends in both catches (718) and yards (8,444).

