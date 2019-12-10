Viral Egg, The Most RT'd Tweet Of The Year Defeats K-Pop Sensation BTS In The Twitter Race

Twitter, a social media platform, has always been a part of news, trends and much more. As the year-end approaches, the attention suddenly moves towards the arrival of 2020. Twitter took the chance to post a set of lists from the year set to end. These lists include the names of the celebrities from the world of entertainment, sports, and politics, who have topped the tweeting game. It also includes most tweeted and retweeted posts. Read on to know about the top tweets of the year 2019.

The top tweets of 2019

The social media platform Twitter recently released a list of the top tweets of 2019, and it includes those from Donald Trump, K-Pop sensation BTS, and an egg. It came as a surprise to Twitter users when they discovered that the most tweeted post of 2019 was that of an egg. The egg post is titled as the World Record Egg.

When the year had started, a random egg appeared on Twitter, with a daring mission. The mission of this egg was to become the talk of the town, and the most retweeted egg of 2019. Here is the Twitter post.

Let's set a world record together and get the most retweeted tweet on Twitter. Beating the current world record held by Yusaku Maezawa @yousuck2020 (5.3 million!)



We got this 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VkMPwJo9GI — World Record Egg (@egg_rt_record) January 14, 2019

Apart from the egg, others in the top retweeted posts include the Korean pop sensation BTS. The band had topped the music charts last year and managed to poach the second place for the most retweeted tweet. The post features a member of the Pop gang by the name Jungkook, who is seen dancing in a hotel room. Here is the post.

