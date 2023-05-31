The Flash Director Won't Replace Ezra Miller In Potential Sequel; Why's It Controversial?

Director Andy Muschietti recently addressed the ongoing speculation surrounding Ezra Miller's future as The Flash in the franchise's upcoming movies. Muschietti confirmed that Miller will indeed continue portraying Barry Allen in the forthcoming films. The director also praised Miller's portrayal of the character, emphasizing that nobody else could embody The Flash as effectively.

However, this statement received mixed reactions from fans on the internet. Many voiced their concerns, pointing out how the entertainment industry seems to provide opportunities for Miller despite their involvement in several felonies. Comparisons were made to people of colour (POC) actors who have faced professional repercussions for lesser offenses.

Miller's troubled past has made headlines for quite some time, as they have faced accusations of felony, burglary, assault, and other offenses. These legal issues have put the star at risk of potential incarceration. In August 2022, Miller released a statement through their media agency expressing remorse for their actions. They disclosed their decision to seek treatment and vowed to confront their mental health struggles. It's worth noting that Miller had their first encounter with the law back in 2011.

June 2011: Charged with marijuana possession

Back in June 22, 2011, just prior to their breakout role in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Miller faced legal trouble related to marijuana possession. As reported by TMZ, the actor was found with a "brown, vegetable material" when they were pulled over by police. However, the New Jersey court ultimately chose to dismiss the possession charge and instead issued two disorderly conduct fines.

February 2020: Disturbing behaviour on set

Kevin Armstrong, an extra who worked on the set of the 2020 miniseries The Stand, recently came forward with allegations of strange behavior exhibited by Miller during filming. Armstrong revealed that they would often engage in yelling, screeching, and spitting on set, causing discomfort among the cast and crew. Additionally, they would frequently arrive wearing unconventional attire, further contributing to a sense of unease. According to Armstrong, the situation escalated to the point where multiple individuals on set felt frightened by their actions. Concerned for their well-being, the production team took the step of reaching out to the actor's lawyer and manager to address the issue.

April 2020: Choked a woman outside a bar

In April 2020, unsettling footage circulated online, capturing a distressing incident involving Miller at Priki Kaffih's, a pub in Reykjavik, Iceland. According to a reliable source present at the bar, they were seen physically attacking a woman. The footage shows them choking the woman and forcefully slamming her to the ground. As a result of this altercation, restaurant staff members intervened and led Miller off the premises. The incident has raised significant concerns and sparked widespread discussions.

March 2022: Got restraining order filed against them

According to a court document, two Hilo residents requested a temporary restraining order against Miller on March 29 on the grounds that Miller had intimidated and harassed them. They "burst into the bedroom of the petitioner(s) and threatened" the alleged male victim. They later dismissed the report.

June 2022: Grooming accusations

Tokata Iron Eyes, a person of indigenous descent, accused Miller of influencing and brainwashing her. The Tribal Court of North Dakota granted a restraining order to Tokata's parents against the Fantastic Beasts star as Tokata had turned 18 at the time the lawsuit was filed. Another parent filed a lawsuit following an interaction with Miller. The actor allegedly "menaced their family one evening in their downstairs neighbor's home and acted inappropriately towards" the minor. They were given a temporary harassment prevention order against Miller

August 2022: Burglary charges

Miller has been charged with the "offence of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling" in Stamford, Vermont, according to the Vermont State Police. Several bottles of alcohol were stolen from the house, according to a police complaint. Miller pleaded not guilty to the allegations of burglary. They were ordered to stay away from the two Vermont residents who reported the burglary.