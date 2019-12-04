Beyhadh 2: How Maya Jaisingh Is Different From Maya Mehrotra

The most anticipated television serial Beyhadh is back with its second season and fans can't stop gushing over Maya aka Jennifer Winget's look. The show started premiering from December 2, 2019. Though it has only premiered a few episodes so far, the audience and fans of Beyhadh 2 are impressed with the performances of the actors. Maya in Beyhadh 2 is said to cross all the limits in the name of hate. Before witnessing Maya Jaisingh at her worst, take a look at these things that differentiates her from Maya Mehrotra:

First, it was love now its hate:

The viewers who have watched season 1 show empathy for Maya as she has struggled in her childhood. Maya Mehrotra's story started with her hatred towards her dad Ashwin Mehrotra and ended with the love for Arjun Sharma. But Maya Jaisingh's story has started with revenge.

From white to black, this time she is fearless:

Beyhadh 2's first scene featured Jennifer in a white outfit and later she opted for black outfits. Whereas, in the first season, Maya predominantly wore white outfits. Her outfits and appearance on the screen now look darker than season 1. Apart from this, in Beyhadh 2, Maya was seen applying cake on her face, whereas in the season 1, when Arjun did the same with Maya Mehrotra, she went back to the terrific memories of the past.

In season 2, she has sewed the 'Maya jaal' already:

In season 1, Maya always went with the flow and planned her deeds according to the on-going situations. However, this time Maya has pre-planned everything and she is also a step ahead of her enemies. Maya has her eyes on all the characters and their moves.

Details of the cast

The thriller-drama also features Ashish Chawdhary, Shivin Narang, and Rajat Verma. Beyhadh 2 started premiering from December 2, 2019. The show will unfold the reason behind Maya's immense hatred towards Roy's.

