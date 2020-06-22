How Jaden Smith's Parents Reacted To His Rumoured Relationship With Tyler? Know Details

Jaden Smith and Tyler The Creator's relationship status has always managed to make headlines. Jaden Smith has often opened up about his sexuality and dropped hints that he is dating Tyler The Creator, whereas Tyler has never given a precise and clear answer about the same.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett's reaction to Jaden's relationship

Amid all this, many fans are always curious to know the reaction of Jaden Smith's parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, about Jaden's existing courting lifestyle with rumoured beau. Though there were speculations that Will Smith was actually crazy concerning his child's dating lifestyle, Will, as well as Jada, wants their child to pay attention to his wellness currently as Jaden is dealing with an uncommon kind of malnourishment.

A couple of online reports have stated that according to Will Smith's unique and modern approach to parenting, it is not sure if he is actually upset with Jaden for his sexual preference and relationship with Tyler The Creator. Reportedly, Jaden Smith's parents are more concerned with his health condition as the malnourishment Jaden is suffering from, is said to be life-threatening. Meanwhile, many of their fans are not sure if Jaden Smith and Tyler The Creator are serious about each other or just playing with the audience.

Jaden Smith and Tyler The Creator

American rappers, Jaden Smith and Tyler The Creator, made headlines when a few months ago Jaden openly declared his love for Tyler The Creator on the stage of Camp Flag Gnaw 2017. Reportedly, Tyler also gave a playful response. Tyler The Creator is best known for his grammy-winning album Igor. Apart from this, the fuel in the fire of their dating added when Jaden tweeted that his boyfriend just won a Grammy.

On the other side, Tyler has never opened up about his sexual preference and relationship with Jaden. Recently, in an interview with a leading magazine, Tyler was asked to comment on the same. While avoiding to address his relationship with Jaden directly, Tyler replied he likes girls but ends up with their brothers every time.

